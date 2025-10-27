Will Sydney Sweeney Be the Next Bond Girl? Actress Coyly Responds to Rumors She's Wanted for Coveted Role

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is hesitant to become the next Bond Girl. In a Monday, October 27, interview, the actress, 28, expressed doubts over joining the iconic franchise. Despite the legacy of the famed Bond Girl, Sweeney wants to ensure the script is a good fit before agreeing to star in the movie.

Source: MEGA Rumors are swirling that Sydney Sweeney could be the next Bond Girl.

"I can’t. I don’t know. To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it," she said. Sweeney maintained that her decision to be a part of the cast "depends on the script." "I think I’d have more fun as James Bond," she joked.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney is friends with the new Bond director.

The Euphoria star is friendly with the franchise's new director, Denis Villenueve, as well as Jeff Bezos, who has creative control of the film via Amazon MGM Studios. "Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond," a source dished. "Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernizing the franchise. They’ve hung out together a lot, and he has admired her stratospheric rise. Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of Bond Girls." Earlier this summer, Sweeney was photographed chatting up Villeneuve and former Bond Girl Ana de Armas at the Toronto Film Festival. The White Lotus alum also attended Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy, this past June.

Who Is Playing the Next James Bond?

Source: James Bond 007/YouTube Daniel Craig is the most recent James Bond.

As for James Bond himself, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly first in line to replace Daniel Craig. "Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September, and producers and [producer] Barbara [Broccoli] loved him," an insider shared. "He is now one of the front-runners." Tom Hardy, James Norton and Idris Elba are also all rumored to be vying for the starring role.

