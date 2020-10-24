Double-O-Drama! It appears that Daniel Craig, who will reportedly be doing his final turn as James Bond in the upcoming No Time to Die film, isn’t happy about the rumors that Tom Hardy is the odds-on favorite to become the next Secret Service agent.

Craig, 52, “feels it’s premature to talk about Tom being a shoo-in since the movie won’t even come out until next April,” dishes a source. “It’s tacky and underhanded for Tom’s people to be leaking this news like he’s got the job.”

While the Venom star, 43, is a strong contender to land the coveted part, “the truth is there’s serious competition from other Brits, like Henry Cavill, Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba,” says the source. “So Daniel would love for Tom’s people to cool their jets.”

Plus, there’s always a chance Craig will change his mind about reprising the role.

“It’s happened before,” adds the source, pointing out that in 2015, the star said he’d “rather slash his wrists” than play Bond again. “Tom shouldn’t assume that Daniel is out of the picture.”

In fact, Hardy shouldn’t assume anyone is out of the picture! In a recent conversation with GQ, Cavill, 37, revealed that he would “absolutely jump at the opportunity” if producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were interested in casting him as 007. He’s even been up for the part in the past.

The Witcher actor, who also starred as Sherlock in the Netflix film Enola Holmes, auditioned for the role of Bond at 22 — and was even said to have come close to landing it!

“We’ll see what happens,” the Man of Steel actor revealed. “But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”

For the previous Bond films, Cavill lost the role to Craig after the screen-test, which involved him walking out of a bathroom wrapped in a towel. Cavill, who’s said he’s scared to flirt with women, had revealed he could have done better by preparing for the role in an interview with Men’s Health in 2019.