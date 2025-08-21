or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sydney Sweeney
OK LogoNEWS

Sydney Sweeney Slammed for ‘Male-Centered’ Take on Used Bathwater Scandal: 'Throw Women Under the Bus'

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Actress Sydney Sweeney’s used bathwater controversy took another turn after fans criticized her response as 'male-centered' and 'throwing women under the bus.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 21 2025, Updated 12:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney’s used bathwater controversy took another turn after fans criticized her response, calling it “male-centered.”

Sweeney, 27, addressed the limited edition soap infused with her bathwater in an interview published on Wednesday, August 20, telling the outlet it was “mainly girls making comments about it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney Addressed Bathwater Controversy

Photo of Sydney Sweeney responded to the bathwater backlash in a new interview.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney responded to the bathwater backlash in a new interview.

“Which I really thought was interesting,” the Euphoria actress told the outlet.

“They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater,” referencing the Saltburn scene where Barry Keoghan drank Elordi’s used bathwater.

After her response went viral, fans slammed the White Lotus alum, accusing her of catering to the male gaze and undermining women.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Slammed Sydney Sweeney's Response

Photo of Fans slammed Sydney Sweeney's response to the controversy.
Source: MEGA

Fans slammed Sydney Sweeney's response to the controversy.

“Yess girl throw women under the bus that’ll really help you beat those allegations,” wrote one fan via X. Meanwhile, another user added, “Not her trying to switch this on other women when her whole existence is so male-centered, especially maga men.”

“Bcoz [sic] Jacob Elordi was not selling his bathwater in any way shape or form. It was a part of movie, people had fun with it, fans made bathwater candles, but he didn't go out endorsing it, and making money off of being disgusting. This ain't the feminist gotcha you think it is,” a third quipped.

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Pitched' Bathwater Idea

Photo of News of Sydney Sweeney selling her used bathwater went viral in May.
Source: MEGA

News of Sydney Sweeney selling her used bathwater went viral in May.

News of Sweeney’s soap advertisement went viral in May after she unveiled “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss,” a line of natural, handmade bath products that she claimed contained traces of her bathwater. At the time, the Housemaid’s Tale star confirmed she “pitched" the original concept.

“Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural,” the official release teased. “It channels two of the best places on Earth: the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub.”

Sydney Sweeney's Bath Products Sold Out in Seconds

Photo of The natural bath products sold out in seconds.
Source: MEGA

The natural bath products sold out in seconds.

The products sold out in seconds, with sellers currently asking $1,500 on the resell market, according to the soap maker Dr. Squatch.

During the interview, Sweeney was asked whether she was thinking “strategically” about the brands she chooses to represent, which she replied with a definite, “Yes.”

“I think it’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience,” she explained.

More recently, the actress came under fire for her "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" ad for American Eagle, as people claimed it was aligning with white supremacy or eugenics.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.