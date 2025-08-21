NEWS Sydney Sweeney Slammed for ‘Male-Centered’ Take on Used Bathwater Scandal: 'Throw Women Under the Bus' Source: MEGA Actress Sydney Sweeney’s used bathwater controversy took another turn after fans criticized her response as 'male-centered' and 'throwing women under the bus.' Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 21 2025, Updated 12:50 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney’s used bathwater controversy took another turn after fans criticized her response, calling it “male-centered.” Sweeney, 27, addressed the limited edition soap infused with her bathwater in an interview published on Wednesday, August 20, telling the outlet it was “mainly girls making comments about it.”

Sydney Sweeney Addressed Bathwater Controversy

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney responded to the bathwater backlash in a new interview.

“Which I really thought was interesting,” the Euphoria actress told the outlet. “They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater,” referencing the Saltburn scene where Barry Keoghan drank Elordi’s used bathwater. After her response went viral, fans slammed the White Lotus alum, accusing her of catering to the male gaze and undermining women.

Fans Slammed Sydney Sweeney's Response

Source: MEGA Fans slammed Sydney Sweeney's response to the controversy.

“Yess girl throw women under the bus that’ll really help you beat those allegations,” wrote one fan via X. Meanwhile, another user added, “Not her trying to switch this on other women when her whole existence is so male-centered, especially maga men.” “Bcoz [sic] Jacob Elordi was not selling his bathwater in any way shape or form. It was a part of movie, people had fun with it, fans made bathwater candles, but he didn't go out endorsing it, and making money off of being disgusting. This ain't the feminist gotcha you think it is,” a third quipped.

Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Pitched' Bathwater Idea

Source: MEGA News of Sydney Sweeney selling her used bathwater went viral in May.

News of Sweeney’s soap advertisement went viral in May after she unveiled “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss,” a line of natural, handmade bath products that she claimed contained traces of her bathwater. At the time, the Housemaid’s Tale star confirmed she “pitched" the original concept. “Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural,” the official release teased. “It channels two of the best places on Earth: the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub.”

Sydney Sweeney's Bath Products Sold Out in Seconds

Source: MEGA The natural bath products sold out in seconds.