OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Sydney Sweeney Responds to 'Interesting' Backlash Over Selling Her Used Bathwater

Source: WSJ Magazine

Actress Sydney Sweeney had a sharp response for the haters who slammed her for selling a viral, limited-edition soup infused with her own used bathwater.

Aug. 20 2025, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney has a response for the haters who slammed her for selling limited edition soup infused with her own used bathwater.

“It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting,” Sweeney, 27, explained in an interview published by WSJ Magazine on Wednesday, August 20.

Sydney Sweeney Responded to Bathwater Soap Backlash

Source: WSJ Magazine

Sydney Sweeney's limited-edition soap sold out in seconds.

Sweeney’s natural, handmade bath products sold out in seconds, with sellers currently asking $1,500 on the resell market, according to the soap maker Dr. Squatch.

The Euphoria star addressed the bathwater backlash, saying, “They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater,” referencing the Saltburn scene where Barry Keoghan drank Elordi’s used bathwater.

Sydney Sweeney Said It Was 'Mainly Girls' Making Comments

Source: WSJ Magazine

Sydney Sweeney addressed the bathwater backlash.

“I think it’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience,” she said.

When asked by the publication if she was thinking “strategically” about the brands she chooses to represent, Sweeney responded, “Yes. Very.”

The interview comes weeks after the Handmaid's Tale actress faced significant criticism for a controversial “Good Jeans” ad with American Eagle. The advertisement was a recreation of a famous 1980s Calvin Klein campaign that featured Brooke Shields.

Sydney Sweeney

Critics Accused Sweeney of Promoting Eugenics

Source: WSJ Magazine

Sydney Sweeney was slammed for an American Eagle advertisment.

In Sweeney’s version, she discussed the color of her jeans and compared them to her own eye color. "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue,” the White Lotus alum said in the advertisement.

Critics accused the brand of promoting eugenics and white supremacy, as in the ad, the Housemaid actress boasted about how “great” her “genes” are.

Public Reaction Was Swift to Sweeney's American Eagle Ad

Source: WSJ Magazine

Public backlash was swift to Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad.

Public reaction to the campaign was swift and sharp. One social media user expressed outrage, writing, "Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle promoting eugenics and pushing the aryan race n--- propaganda was not in my 2025 bingo card."

The retailer entered the conversation and responded to the backlash on August 1. “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans is and always was about the jeans," the brand clarified via an Instagram statement. "Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

