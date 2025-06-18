or
Sydney Sweeney Sets Pulses Racing in Tight Brown Bathing Suit: Watch!

Sydney Sweeney scorched on the beach in a hot new shoe campaign.

June 18 2025, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney channeled her inner cowgirl in a stunning new fashion campaign.

The Euphoria star, 27, bared her cleavage in a plunging brown swimsuit in a video for Hey Dude released on Tuesday, June 17.

Sydney Sweeney's Country-Inspired Shoe Campaign

Sydney Sweeney stunned in a cleavage-baring one-piece.

Sweeney rocked a one-piece with lacing down the front and a cowboy hat as she strutted down the beach. Her long blonde waves remained long and loose in the cheeky attire. She laid a picnic blanket and boom box out on the sand while declaring, "You can take the dude out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the dude."

A pair of beige Hey Dude slides were positioned in front of her as she looked into the camera lens and said in an inviting tone, "Wish you were here."

Sydney Sweeney rocked a cowboy hat on the beach.

In a series of campaign images, Sweeney hugged a large white horse and drove a green truck. Aside from her revealing bathing suit, she sported ultra-short denim shorts and a white tank top with a red banana tied around her neck. She later changed into a white cowboy hat with a matching long-sleeve crop top and denim shorts. She subtly switched up her hair for the all-white ensemble, adding two small braids to each side of her mane.

Sweeney was joined on the set of the Hey Dude campaign by her new puppy, Sully. The adorable pooch cuddled up with his mom on the truck in between shots.

The White Lotus alum announced her pet in an April 21 Instagram post, writing, “introducing sully bear. so far in our two weeks together he's become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion.”

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney stars in a new video ad for Hey Dude.

Fans lusted over Sweeney’s country photos in the comments section of one of Hey Dude’s Instagram Reels.

"She is insanely beautiful," one person wrote, while another joked, "@heydude are you going to sell @sydney_sweeney worn shoes?"

Sydney Sweeney's Bathwater Soap

Sydney Sweeney released soap made with her bathwater.

The latter comment is a reference to Sweeney’s collaboration with Dr. Squatch, a soap made with her own bathwater.

"When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap," Sweeney said in a press release for the product. "It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love. Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural."

