Sydney Sweeney Sets Pulses Racing in Tight Brown Bathing Suit: Watch!

In a series of campaign images, Sweeney hugged a large white horse and drove a green truck. Aside from her revealing bathing suit, she sported ultra-short denim shorts and a white tank top with a red banana tied around her neck. She later changed into a white cowboy hat with a matching long-sleeve crop top and denim shorts. She subtly switched up her hair for the all-white ensemble, adding two small braids to each side of her mane.

Sweeney was joined on the set of the Hey Dude campaign by her new puppy, Sully. The adorable pooch cuddled up with his mom on the truck in between shots.

The White Lotus alum announced her pet in an April 21 Instagram post, writing, “introducing sully bear. so far in our two weeks together he's become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion.”