Sydney Sweeney Driving Fans Nuts by Selling Soap With Her Own Bathwater in It: 'Gross!'
After Sydney Sweeney announced she partnered with soap brand Dr. Squatch to sell a soap bar that features some of her bath water in each bar, fans immediately had a lot to say about the collab.
The soap, called Bathwater Bliss, features exfoliating sand, pine bark extract and some of the star’s soap, which the company claims “channels two of the best places on Earth: the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub.”
Fans Go Nuts
“When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” Sweeney said in a press release for the product. “It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love. Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural.”
Sydney's Soap Sells!
Fans immediately flocked to social media after the product’s announcement, with many fawning over the soap, which will be available June 6.
One fan reposted a picture of the product with a circular hole cut out in the middle, while another posted a meme of a soldier pleasuring themselves.
Another asked if the soap is “safe to eat,” while someone else claimed they will “buy the entire stock even if it means I have to sell my house.”
“You people should be ashamed of yourselves,” one X user quipped, adding, “Is there free shipping?”
While many lauded the soap, a few were critical of it, with one user calling it “f------ gross and disturbing.”
Eyes on Patrick Schwarzenegger
Although Sweeney called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino, OK! recently reported she has her eyes on someone else.
"Sydney really digs Patrick [Schwarzenegger],” an insider dished of the engaged actor. “She thinks he’s handsome and intelligent. Plus, she loved him in White Lotus."
"She would love to pursue something with him — if he wasn’t engaged," the source added. "With that said, her eyes and mind are open to the right person. Is that Patrick? If he wasn’t engaged, she most definitely would be interested in pursuing him. But she respects that he is taken."
While Schwarzenegger’s set to wed Abby Champion, there have been rumblings of trouble in paradise, as Champion is rumored to be annoyed at how long it took him to propose, upset with the fact they’re not married yet and irritated with the attention he receives from female fans.