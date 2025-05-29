Sydney Sweeney Driving Fans Nuts by Selling Soap With Her Own Bathwater in It: 'Gross!'

Sydney Sweeney is selling soap with her bathwater in it, causing fans to go nuts.

The soap, called Bathwater Bliss, features exfoliating sand, pine bark extract and some of the star’s soap, which the company claims “channels two of the best places on Earth: the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub.”

After Sydney Sweeney announced she partnered with soap brand Dr. Squatch to sell a soap bar that features some of her bath water in each bar, fans immediately had a lot to say about the collab.

Sydney Sweeney said fans were 'asking' for her bathwater.

“When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” Sweeney said in a press release for the product. “It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love. Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural.”

One fan asked if Sydney Sweeney's soap is 'safe to eat.'

Fans immediately flocked to social media after the product’s announcement, with many fawning over the soap, which will be available June 6.

One fan reposted a picture of the product with a circular hole cut out in the middle, while another posted a meme of a soldier pleasuring themselves.

Another asked if the soap is “safe to eat,” while someone else claimed they will “buy the entire stock even if it means I have to sell my house.”