Sydney Sweeney 'Wanted to Hide' Her 32DD Assets in Sixth Grade: 'I Never Felt Confident'

Actress Sydney Sweeney got real about her chest size, revealing she never felt ‘confident’ growing up with a DD bra size.

March 12 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Though Sydney Sweeney is known for exuding s-- appeal, the Euphoria actress admitted she wasn't comfortable with her body for years.

“I grew up with b----. I was wearing a 32DD in sixth grade, and I never felt confident,” Sweeney, 28, told a news outlet in an interview published on Thursday, March 12.

Sydney Sweeney Got Real About Growing Up 'With B----'

Sydney Sweeney's experience on 'Euphoria' helped build her body confidence.
Sydney Sweeney's experience on 'Euphoria' helped build her body confidence.

"I never had anything I felt good in, and I just wanted to hide," she continued. "It wasn’t until [I played] Cassie in Euphoria that I started realizing it’s actually powerful to be confident; our bodies are incredible. We should embrace [them] and feel really good in our skin.”

Since her experience on the HBO series — where she's filmed topless — sparked a new confidence in her body, she was inspired to create her own lingerie brand to help other busty women feel good in what they wear.

“I’d always be like, ‘Oh, this fit doesn’t work,’” she recounted. “‘I don’t have the support I want. The straps are digging into my shoulders or it’s kind of itchy and riding up.’ I started a whole Pinterest board of thousands of photos of inspiration, and I [thought], ‘I should actually do this.’ And we put it together.”

Sydney Sweeney Launched Lingerie Brand in January

Sydney Sweeney officially launched her lingerie brand in January.
Sydney Sweeney officially launched her lingerie brand in January.

Sweeney officially launched SYRN in January, offering 44 sizes and four distinct collections: Comfy, Playful, Romantic and Seductress.

The Housemaid actress maintains that her brand isn't solely focused on lingerie, but to "create a world and a feeling."

“I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling s---, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day," she told an outlet on January 27. "As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Released Her Seductress Collection First

Sydney Sweeney choose to release her 'unapologetic' Seductress collection first.
Sydney Sweeney choose to release her 'unapologetic' Seductress collection first.

Sweeney opened up on her decision to release the Seductress collection first, calling the pieces "bold confident, and unapologetic."

“It’s about owning your power and your desire on your own terms,” she emphasized. “Starting there set the tone for Syrn as a brand that celebrates femininity in all its forms. It’s not about dressing for anyone else; it’s about how you feel when you put it on. Seductress is that moment of stepping into yourself.”

Sydney Sweeney Wants to 'Reclaim Her Body'

Sydney Sweeney wants to 'reclaim her body' with her new lingerie collection.
Sydney Sweeney wants to 'reclaim her body' with her new lingerie collection.

Sweeney also gushed about using her brand to "reclaim her body" and praised her all-women designer team.

"I have an amazing diverse team,” she gushed. “My models are a beautiful range of body types. I’m always like, 'I want to see it on every body.' I can’t be the only model. I need to make sure everyone feels really good in it.”

