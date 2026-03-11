or
Braless Sydney Sweeney Strips Down as She Promotes SYRN: Watch

Source: MEGA;@syrn/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney turned heads in a sultry SYRN campaign, going braless as she modeled her new set.

March 11 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney is turning heads with her latest fashion campaign.

The actress recently appeared in a striking promotional clip for SYRN, showing off a relaxed yet sultry look while modeling pieces from the brand’s newest collection. In the video, Sweeney posed in a black-and-white bralette paired with high-rise fitted shorts, highlighting the minimalist and cozy feel of the outfit.

At one point in the clip, the star leaned toward the camera, tilted her head back and adjusted the straps of the layered top, giving fans a closer look at the comfortable loungewear set.

According to the brand’s caption, the look featured a “T-- for Tat Triangle Bralette layered with the Lowdown Cami,” styled together to provide added support and comfort. The bottoms are described as the “No Show High Rise Short layered in Pillow Fight and After Dark.”

Sydney Sweeney appeared in a new promotional video for SYRN.

The simple studio setup — complete with a neutral backdrop — kept the attention on the outfit. Sweeney wore her hair in loose, natural waves and chose soft, minimal makeup to match the relaxed vibe of the campaign.

Source: @syrn/Instagram
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with praise for the actress, with many calling her “the most beautiful girl” and the “prettiest girl ever.”

“The layering is soo cute!!! And gives extra support! Periodttt 💅🏼✨🖤,” one fan wrote.

Another follower added, “Sydney Sweeney is single-handedly returning Hollywood to its bygone era glory days filled with beauty, style, sophistication and humor! Thank you Miss Sweeney! 😃 🎬🎭👏🏻🏆.”

“She knows how the wiggle effect catch us guys…” another user commented.

The steamy post arrives months after Sweeney officially launched SYRN in January. The body-positive brand offers 44 sizes and includes four distinct collections: Comfy, Playful, Romantic and Seductress.

The actress modeled a bralette and high-rise shorts in the campaign.

From the start, the actress made it clear the line is about much more than lingerie.

“I wanted to create a world and a feeling,” she told an outlet on January 27. “I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling s---, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”

The lingerie brand offers 44 different sizes.

The White Lotus actress also revealed why she chose to launch the Seductress collection first.

“It’s bold, confident, and unapologetic. It’s about owning your power and your desire on your own terms,” she emphasized. “Starting there set the tone for Syrn as a brand that celebrates femininity in all its forms. It’s not about dressing for anyone else; it’s about how you feel when you put it on. Seductress is that moment of stepping into yourself.”

Sydney Sweeney said the brand is about confidence and empowerment.

In her cover story, The Housemaid star also shared that SYRN is about “reclaiming my body and my narrative and using it to empower other women.”

“My designers are all women, and I have an amazing diverse team,” she gushed. “My models are a beautiful range of body types. I’m always like, 'I want to see it on every body.' I can’t be the only model. I need to make sure everyone feels really good in it.”

