NEWS Sylvester Stallone Recalls Skipping His Mother's Funeral, Says She Died in 'Isolation' Because She Refused to Talk to Him Source: MEGA Sylvester Stallone described his relationship with his mother as so broken that he skipped her funeral. Joshua Sila Sept. 30 2026, Updated 3:46 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Sylvester Stallone revealed that he skipped his mother's funeral, sharing that their relationship had deteriorated to the point that the two were no longer speaking when she passed. The Rocky star outlined the circumstances surrounding his mother's death during a September 29 interview. "I was playing golf and someone called, 'Your mother's dead,'" he recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

He Did Not Attend the Funeral

Source: MEGA Sylvester Stallone didn't attend his mother's funeral following decades of a difficult relationship.

Asked if he attended the funeral, the Oscar-nominated performer admitted to Page Six, "No," before adding with a small chuckle, "Now you're getting the scoop." The decision followed years of difficulty between the Hollywood icon and Jackie Stallone, who built a public career of her own as an astrologer and television personality. She died in September 2020 at age 98.

Article continues below advertisement

Her Interests Didn't Include Children

Source: MEGA Sylvester Stallone said his mother chose stay away from her children and grandchildren.

The Rocky creator pulled back the curtain on a childhood in which affection from his mother was largely absent. He described Jackie as someone who pursued numerous interests and careers while remaining distant from her family. "She tried to be this palmist, this astrologist, this rumpologist," stated the Expendables star. "She was a trapeze artist, she played piano, but she never reached out for her grandchildren or her children." He continued, "Some people just shouldn't have children. And I think she knew that ... She was very, very immature and she wanted to be a star."

Article continues below advertisement

She Skipped His Oscar Night

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Jackie Stallone declined to attend her son's big night because he wouldn't provide an extra ticket for her hairdresser.

Their strained relationship surfaced again around the 1977 Academy Awards, when Jackie wanted to attend the ceremony with her hairdresser. He had tried to explain to her that he could not provide an additional ticket, but "she blew me off," the actor recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

She Stopped Speaking to Him

Source: MEGA Sylvester Stallone and Jackie Stallone were not on speaking terms when she died.

The Tulsa King lead stated that his bond with his mother eventually decayed into total silence. "It got to the point where she just didn't want to talk to me," the veteran performer explained. "So she died in isolation." Sylvester's mother was not the only distant parent in his life, as his father, Frank Sr., was just as cold and detached. Recalling how long it took for his father to finally open up, the Hollywood legend said, "My father waited till his deathbed to give advice on love." "You're 96, you’re dying. And now is when you figure it all out?" the Oscar winner wondered.

Article continues below advertisement

He Looked Back on the Impact

Source: MEGA Sylvester Stallone admitted he had no good memories from his childhood.