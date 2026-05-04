'Tacky' Lauren Sánchez Brutally Mocked Over 'Boring' Met Gala Dress: 'Trash'
May 4 2026, Published 6:42 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez has arrived to the 2026 Met Gala – and social media users are seriously unimpressed.
The wife of Jeff Bezos, 56, left people "bored" in a midnight blue Schiaparelli gown while attending the Monday, May 4, show at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. She sported her dark brunette locks in big, voluminous waves and paired the showy dress with dainty pearl earrings.
Fans Weren't Impressed With Lauren Sánchez's 'Tacky' Dress
Social media users brutally mocked Sánchez over her ensemble.
"She looks expensive… but not chic," argued one critic, while a second added, "She puts the tack in tacky."
"Trash," a third hater simply put it.
Others teased that Sánchez looked like she was attending a wedding.
"SHE’S THE PLUS ONE OF A DISTANT COUSIN'S WEDDING," one follower pointed out, while a second added, "It does look like a bridesmaid dress."
The Emmy award-winning journalist is serving as an honorary co-chair of the fashion fundraiser, themed "Fashion Is Art," which explores fashion as an "embodied art form" and invites attendees to treat their attire as gallery-worthy masterpieces, per the museum's website.
Lauren and her husband, 62, served as lead donors and sponsors for the glamorous event, working alongside the celebrity co-chairs, which include Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams.
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Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Reportedly Paid $10 Million to Host the 2026 Met Gala
The couple, who tied the knot in Venice in June 2025, were named honorary co-chairs for the Metropolitan Museum of Art fundraiser in March. The pair reportedly paid at least $10 million to co-host the lavish event.
"It has been such a fun and meaningful experience," Sánchez said during an appearance on the Today show on March 3. "When Anna [Wintour] called me and said, 'Do you want to co-chair and also be the sponsors of the Met?' I was so honored."
Lauren Sánchez Teased Her Schiaparelli Look
The Black Ops Aviation co-founder was excited about the "Costume Art" theme and teased her Schiaparelli look.
"She told me the theme — fashion is art. These designers are true artists. Elsa Schiaparelli was best friends with Salvador Dalí, and his medium was a canvas, and hers was clothing," she elaborated. "It's going to be incredible to see what everyone wears and to be able to really honor all these designers. I cannot wait."