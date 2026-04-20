Tahj Mowry Wows Fans With His Impressive Physique in Thirst Trap Photos

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Tahj Mowry, known for his role as T.J. in the popular '90s sitcom Smart Guy, has been making headlines with a recent Instagram post. The 39-year-old actor shared a black-and-white image of himself in a skintight long-sleeved workout shirt and short shorts, showcasing his impressive physique.

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Source: @tahj_mowry/Instagram Tahj Mowry is getting major attention online after sharing a striking new Instagram post.

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The photo, posted on Tuesday, April 14, captures Mowry sitting on the grass, reclining on his hands, appearing to have just finished an intense workout. He captioned the image with a simple, yet playful, “Water break.”

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Fans quickly responded to Mowry's post, expressing their admiration in the comments. Keke Palmer, a fellow actress, commented, “U got everybody thirsty in the comments. How does it feel 😮‍💨,” indicating the excitement surrounding Mowry's looks. Comments continued to flood in, with one fan writing, “I know that grass happy,” while another humorously stated, “I now identify as water.” A particularly enthusiastic follower declared, “Not a snack, but a whole buffet. 😍 @tahj_mowry you are FINE,” demonstrating the level of admiration Mowry has garnered.

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Source: MEGA Fans quickly flooded the comments with admiration, with celebrities like Keke Palmer joking about the overwhelming reactions.

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Mowry has a history of sharing fitness-related content on social media. Just last month, he posted a shirtless photo highlighting his abs, along with a selfie in a low-cut red tank top. His fitness journey has not gone unnoticed, as Queer Eye alum Karamo Brown commented, “D--- so Tahj is fine fine!”

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Source: @tahj_mowry/Instagram The 'Smart Guy' star posted some thirst trap photos online.

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Smart Guy, which aired from 1997 to 1999, is fondly remembered by fans, and Mowry's contributions to the show continue to resonate. Additionally, he voiced Wade Load in the Disney Channel’s animated series Kim Possible from 2002 to 2007.

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Source: MEGA Tahj Mowry remains close to his twin sisters, Tia and Tamera Mowry.