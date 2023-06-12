Tahj Mowry Reveals There's Been 'Some Meetings' About Potential 'Smart Guy' Reboot: 'I Want to Do It'

"I want to do it. I want it to be a show; I don't want it to be a special one episode thing. I want it to be a sequel and confirmation," the actor says while referring to the Disney Channel series, which focuses on T.J., who is wise beyond his years and an intellectual genius.

"I think the potential of anything that you've done coming back is awesome," he notes. "I remember when they did the live action Kim Possible reboot. I wasn't even in that and that was exciting to be part of something that I was an original character in — and to see a new iteration of it. To star in Smart Guy again would be even crazier. It would be dope."

Additionally, since the Freeform series Baby Daddy ended abruptly in 2017, the star would also love to revisit the series as well, especially since he's still close with his castmates, including Chelsea Kane, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Derek Theler and Melissa Peterman.