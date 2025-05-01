or
Take-Two CEO Shares Grand Theft Auto 6 Marketing Plan

By:

May 1 2025, Published 1:00 a.m. ET

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, talked about how the company plans to promote the upcoming game Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). In a recent interview, he said that the big marketing campaign will start closer to the game's release. This way, fans stay excited and interested.

GTA 6’s Trailer Went Viral

The first trailer for GTA 6 came out in December 2023 and broke records online. Even though the trailer was a huge hit, Rockstar Games and Take-Two have not shared much since then. The game was first said to come out in 2025. Later, they said it would be released in Fall 2025. Now, fans are waiting for more news or a second trailer.

Marketing Will Start Close to Release

In an interview with Bloomberg, Zelnick explained why the company is being so secretive. He said no other game has had this much excitement. That’s why Take-Two will wait until the game is almost ready before starting ads and promotions. They believe this will keep people even more interested.

When Will GTA 6 Come Out?

Some fans think GTA 6 will launch in October or November 2025. That matches Take-Two's idea of starting marketing just a few months before the release. Other game companies might even delay their own game launches so they don’t compete with GTA 6. This shows how big GTA 6 is for the gaming world.

Garena Uses a Similar Plan with FF Advance Server

Garena, the company behind Free Fire, uses a plan a lot like the one for GTA 6. Instead of showing everything at once, Garena gives special players early access to the Free Fire Advance Server. This means they get to try out new features before anyone else.

This helps get players excited and also lets Garena find and fix problems before the new features come out for everyone. Just like GTA 6’s secret marketing, Garena keeps most players guessing while top players test the new stuff.

It’s a smart way to get feedback and build hype at the same time!

Final Thoughts

Fans may feel impatient, but Take-Two’s plan is to keep the hype strong by waiting to share more details. With GTA 6 expected in Fall 2025, we’ll probably get more news later this year. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch gets closer!

