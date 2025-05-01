Take-Two CEO Shares Grand Theft Auto 6 Marketing Plan

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, talked about how the company plans to promote the upcoming game Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). In a recent interview, he said that the big marketing campaign will start closer to the game's release. This way, fans stay excited and interested.

GTA 6’s Trailer Went Viral

The first trailer for GTA 6 came out in December 2023 and broke records online. Even though the trailer was a huge hit, Rockstar Games and Take-Two have not shared much since then. The game was first said to come out in 2025. Later, they said it would be released in Fall 2025. Now, fans are waiting for more news or a second trailer.