Talented Artist, Erica McMillan Of CJV Fine Art And NewsWorthy Homes, Redefines The Forever Rose

Forever rose companies have found a way to deliver roses that last for years but the blandness of their packaging didn’t appeal to McMillan’s artistic nature. Wishing desperately for a way to change that, McMillan worked for months to create prototypes of packaging in the form of original artwork and to secure a relationship with a rainforest alliance certified flower farm to preserve and export the roses to CJV Fine Art Gallery in Georgia. Out of her love for the rose and her love for original art, Vive La Fleur was born.

McMillan uses her expertise to craft beautiful and unique statement vases made out of porcelain, ceramic, and lucite that complement the beauty of each flower. She painstakingly sculpts every vase by hand, making it as unique as the flower it carries. These rare works of art can also be added to your personal collection via contacting CJV Fine Art Gallery, or by being part of the exclusive NewsWorthy Homes network. Crafted by the master artist herself, these vases are as long-lasting as they are beautiful.

As for the flowers, McMillan sources hers from Ecuador, the rose capital of the world. The country is renowned for having the best, biggest, and brightest roses. The farm lovingly tends the flowers in Ecuador until they mature. Once they are ready, the flowers are clipped at full bloom, treated with an all-natural proprietary solution which includes a custom scent McMillan created after collaboration with a perfumery in New York City. This preserves them in an almost flawless state. The treated flowers maintain their rich color, vibrant appearance, and delightful aroma. With proper care, these everlasting flowers can thrive in that perfect state for up to 3 years. That makes them an ideal gift for a loved one and a lingering mark of beauty.