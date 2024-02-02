Tami L. Jones' Psychic Amarillo Guides Seekers to Inner Peace
Throughout history, people from all walks of life have delved into psychic reading, the practice of discerning information about an individual through extrasensory perception and intuition. This enigmatic practice offers seekers a renewed perspective, wisdom, inner peace, clarity, and insights into any aspect of their lives. Tami L. Jones, a certified Master Psychic with over 40 years of experience guiding people from all over the globe, established Psychic Amarillo to fulfill her goal of providing support and connection to individuals with her skills in spiritual and metaphysical work.
Tami's journey started in Texas, where she offered spiritual counseling as an ordained minister of the Universal Life Church (ULC), a non-denominational religious organization. While doing minister work, she noticed how words naturally flow from within her, providing the person she is counseling with profound insight that resonates deeply with them.
The spiritual advisor was at the age of 15 when she fully realized her unique gifts. She recounted, "I remember girls from junior high who directly told me they don't like me but feel drawn toward me. 'I just feel I can confide in you,’ they would say when coming to me secretly to say their problems. For some reason, I had the answers to all their questions." Resolute to harness her unique abilities, Tami ventured into energy work, mediumship, and tarot reading at 17.
Each psychic possesses one or many extrasensory abilities. Some psychic advisors, like Tami, combine different techniques and tools like tarot cards and angel cards to enrich their intuitive readings. Tami utilizes her gift of clairsentience, or the ability to sense subtle energies surrounding her, to assist people in all areas of life, including love, relationships, finance, and career. Having achieved a master’s level in mediumship, Tami communicates with the spirit world and acts as a channel to bring the deceased's messages to the living.
Tami offers several services, each with its specific approach and method. The yes-or-no reading is best for seekers who wish to obtain straightforward answers to their questions. Those who intend to access their unconscious by finding meaning and guidance in their dreams may opt for a dream interpretation.
With the gift of clairsentience, Tami specializes in providing aura readings. This type of psychic reading involves assessing the energy fields surrounding a person to gain insight into their personality traits, emotional state, and overall well-being. Other services she provides include mini, chakra, love, and aura readings.
The trusted psychic advisor also offers past life readings to help seekers understand their past lives, karmic missions, and growth potential. Sharing an encounter with a client, Tami narrated,"I read for someone who was a victim in the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7. I described to him where he had been burned as he jumped into the ocean. The man was astounded and said 'You're not going to believe this, but I have a birthmark in the exact spot you told me I've been burned."
As a Master Psychic with over four decades of experience, Tami emphasizes the utmost significance of ensuring her clients' privacy. She guarantees confidentiality and upholds professional standards and ethics while providing a safe space for everyone seeking her guidance.
Driven by her passion for helping more people gain peace, clarity, direction, increased self-awareness, and answers to their pressing questions, Tami established Psychic Amarillo about 23 years ago. The business has witnessed tremendous growth since then and officially expanded in 2021 as more psychic readers joined the family.
Aside from her independent clientele and work at Psychic Amarillo, Tami is currently with 7thsensepsychics.com, a psychic hotline, as a five-star reader. Acknowledging the pros and cons of psychic hotlines, the spiritual advisor aims to establish one of her own soon. "I want to address the issue of psychic hotlines being seemingly impersonal. At the same time, I want to ensure that the psychics get paid what they're worth and that the seekers receive top-quality service from experienced readers."