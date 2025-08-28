HEALTH Tammy Slaton's Cousin Katie Dies at 37 Following Cancer Battle Source: TLC/YouTube; @amandahalterman/Instagram Tammy Slaton's cousin Katie Slaton passed away at 37 after battling cancer. OK! Staff Aug. 28 2025, Published 7:08 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

The stars of 1000-Lb. Sisters are grieving the death of their cousin Katie Slaton, who sadly passed away at the age of 37 on August 25 after a brave fight against stage 4 cancer. Amanda Halterman, sister of Tammy and Amy Slaton, shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Instagram on August 26. Alongside a touching photo of herself with Katie, she wrote, "It is with a completely crushed heart and spirit that I have to post this. My little cousin went to sit at the feet of Jesus yesterday. She was a force to be reckoned with and showed love that was accepting and given freely. She was the life of the party and my best friend."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda continued to honor her cousin, saying, "I know both our grandparents and friends was there to welcome you home. Please pray for my aunt, uncle and cousins but mostly for the babies and for Natalie to be strong. Please pray for everyone who loves her. 💔Thank you all who has come out and supported her. #cancersucks." Katie's passing comes as a shock to fans and family alike, as Tammy and Amy have not yet given any public statements regarding the loss.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amandahalterman/Instagram Amanda Halterman mourned her cousin Katie in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, in January, Tammy reached out to supporters via Instagram, asking for help through a GoFundMe campaign for Katie's cancer journey. In her heartfelt appeal, she requested friends and followers to contribute, no matter how small.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amandahalterman/Instagram Fans previously supported Katie Slaton through a GoFundMe launched by Tammy.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Y'all I'm so sorry to be asking a big favor like this but if anyone can help, even if it's a dollar would help my cousin out so much," she wrote. "She has been on my show but this is something new. Our family just found out about her having cancer." She added, "Our fans have been there for us for so long now and y'all mean the world so any act of kindness is and will be greatly appreciated. Thank you so much and before anyone asks, yes I've donated myself."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC/YouTube Neither Amy Slaton nor Tammy Slaton have commented on Katie's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Katie faced a challenging battle against stage 4 gastric adenocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of stomach cancer. She spent her final moments at Linda White Hospice House in Evansville, Ind., surrounded by loved ones. Katie appeared in Season 5 of the series, when Tammy was released from rehab. At the time, Tammy went to rehab for food addiction and her journey was prompted by a severe health scare.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC/YouTube Katie Slaton appeared on the episode Tammy returned from a weight loss rehab facility.