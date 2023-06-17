'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amanda Halterman Reveals Details of Grandfather's Murder: 'That Was Really Tough on Us'

"That was really tough on us," she continued. "Our grandfather [Charles T. Ellis] was a very very special guy, and although I was only six, I remember some of the things he taught me as a little girl and then stories that other people have told."

Elaborating on other aspects of her childhood with her sisters and brother, Chris, she admitted, "We were just really poor. We didn't have a pot to pi** in or a window to throw it out."

Despite her candid answers, she claimed she didn't want to share anything more about her upbringing and other trauma that occurred when she was young, because "some things you just have to keep for yourself" when you make a living on reality television.