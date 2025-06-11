'1000-Lb.' Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Details 'Terrifying' Skin Removal Surgery: 'I Was Really Nervous'

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton opened up about her skin removal surgery she underwent in January, revealing she was “terrified" about going under the knife.

“After six years and losing over 500 pounds, I was finally approved for surgery,” she told a media outlet. “I was just overwhelmed with excitement. I worked really hard for this, and now it's here. I'm pretty sure it was noticeable on my face how immediately shocked and then overwhelmed with joy I was.”