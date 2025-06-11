'1000-Lb.' Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Details 'Terrifying' Skin Removal Surgery: 'I Was Really Nervous'
1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton opened up about her skin removal surgery she underwent in January, revealing she was “terrified" about going under the knife.
“After six years and losing over 500 pounds, I was finally approved for surgery,” she told a media outlet. “I was just overwhelmed with excitement. I worked really hard for this, and now it's here. I'm pretty sure it was noticeable on my face how immediately shocked and then overwhelmed with joy I was.”
Tammy Was 'Afraid'
When the year began, Slaton traveled to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to have the procedure done by Dr. J. Peter Rubin, who reminded her of “the sandwich” with the same name.
“I was really nervous for the skin removal surgery because I was really just kind of afraid of how I'm gonna feel looking at myself without the belly there,” she shared. “The night before my surgery, I was, like, seriously freaking terrified. I was even more nervous about having skin removal surgery than I was for the [sleeve gastrectomy] surgery because they’re actually cutting the whole belly!”
Tammy Slaton 'Surprised the Doctors'
During the procedure, which took a staggering eight hours, “over 15 pounds” of excess skin were removed from her chin, arms and lower stomach.
“I surprised the doctors with how well my body was healing,” Slaton shared of her post-op condition. “I ended up coming home from Pittsburgh, like, four days early.”
'She Looks Great'
On the season finale of the show, her sister Misty Slaton Wentworth gushed over Slaton’s weight-loss journey.
“Oh my God, she looks great,” Weston shared. “When she started, she weighed 730 pounds. and we couldn’t even get her to walk to the mailbox. Now she’s lost 500 pounds. I mean, that’s a couple people, not just one person! I am so proud of her it’s just unreal.”
As OK! reported, a TikTok user shared a video from a fan event where Slaton debuted her new look. After one fan told her she “looked good,” she turned around and smiled.
'I've Never Been More Proud'
Fans who watched the video couldn’t help but praise Slaton, with one user writing, “I've never been more proud of a stranger than I am of Tammy. I really never thought she'd end up this successful with weight loss, she deserves the world 😭."
Another TikTok member said TLC saved her life, alleging if she hadn’t been on the show, she wouldn’t be where she is today.
“The show kept the family together,” they added. “They would have been fractured without it. Contracts keep them together.”