'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking New Look After Skin Removal Surgery: Watch
1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton debuted her shocking new look at a fan meet-and-greet.
Slaton, who was seen in a fan’s video, recently underwent excess skin removal surgery and lost 500 pounds.
'Looking Good'
In a TikTok video shared from the event — where Amy Slaton, Amanda Halterman, Chris Combs and Brittany Combs also appeared — a fan shouted to Tammy to tell her she is “looking good.” Tammy, who was vaping at the time, turned around to smile and thank them.
The clip was flooded with comments praising Tammy's new look.
"I've never been more proud of a stranger than I am of Tammy,” one user wrote. “I really never thought she'd end up this successful with weight loss, she deserves the world 😭."
'Tammy DID That!'
Another user praised TLC for saving her life, noting if she hadn’t been on the show, she wouldn't be where she is now.
“The show kept the family together,” they added. “They would have been fractured without it. Contracts keep them together.”
“Tammy DID that!” another user gushed. “Yes girl.”
While there were hardly any mean remarks, a few people commented on her vaping habit.
Aside from Tammy, people couldn’t help noticing how good Brittany looked, with tons of people praising her as well.
'She Lost Herself'
As OK! reported, Tammy has been open about her weight loss journey.
"I take a lot of pictures, a lot of selfies, not because I look good — well, I do a little bit — but mostly because I want to remember how big I was, what I looked like," she told fans in a video on Instagram. "And I reflect, dude, I was huge! I lost 500 pounds. I would not be able to sit in this chair."
She noted she got so “focused on losing weight” that she became a shell of herself.
"[I] lost who I was and I turned to alcohol instead of food,” she revealed. “At the same time, I was still eating," she continued. "So I was doing both. Damage in two different ways. It would be so easy to fall back into bad habits and gain all the weight back, but then what was this all for? Waste of time, waste of money, wasted effort.”
In the caption of the video, she wrote, "My life has been a rollercoaster, and I’m proud to share that I’ve lost over 500 pounds. Some of you might know me from 1000lb Sisters, but here on my page, it’s all about love, positivity, and celebrating every step of the journey."