'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking New Look After Skin Removal Surgery: Watch

In a TikTok video shared from the event — where Amy Slaton, Amanda Halterman, Chris Combs and Brittany Combs also appeared — a fan shouted to Tammy to tell her she is “looking good.” Tammy, who was vaping at the time, turned around to smile and thank them.

The clip was flooded with comments praising Tammy's new look.

"I've never been more proud of a stranger than I am of Tammy,” one user wrote. “I really never thought she'd end up this successful with weight loss, she deserves the world 😭."