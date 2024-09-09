Tamsen Fadal’s New Book ‘How To Menopause’ Now Available For Pre-Order
Award-winning journalist, documentary filmmaker and women's health advocate Tamsen Fadal's new book, "How to Menopause: Take Charge of Your Health, Reclaim Your Life, and Feel Even Better than Before," is now available for pre-order.
After more than three decades as a news anchor, Fadal pivoted to women's health advocacy, and now shares life and health advice with her millions of followers on social media. Fadal centers the stories of women, providing actionable tools from dozens of world-renowned experts on everything from wellness to fashion.
"How to Menopause" was born from Fadal's own experience, after she shared her menopause story on social media and realized the lack of information available to women, who are too often dismissed by their doctors. The expert-driven and girlfriend approved menopause manual will help readers take back control of their bodies, their confidence, and their lives.
Fadal spoke with 42 experts including neuroscientists, menopause-certified physicians, sex and relationship therapists, sleep doctors, and a variety of lifestyle mentors to fill the book with actionable steps and evidence-based tools.
"This book is not just about the doctor’s office," Fadal wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "I’m bringing you solutions and practical advice on how to navigate menopause at work, in the gym, in your relationships, the bedroom, your family life or in the closet when you’re looking at yourself in the mirror thinking “who is THAT?!”
The book will help readers advocate for themselves in a medical system that isn't designed to treat women in midlife, and to understand the options that can tame symptoms, whether it’s hormone therapy, supplements, or lifestyle changes. The book includes science-backed strategies for getting the best sleep of your life, along with simple workouts, skincare tips, and recipes to help with belly fat, dry skin, and hair loss. There is even advice for updating your style to match your changing body.
"How to Menopause" also delves into how to talk to your partner about sex, low libido, painful intercourse, or how hormones might be impacting your relationship.
Millions of women have questions they're too nervous to ask, and "How to Menopause" can bring them together in conversation, helping them embrace a stronger, sexier self at every stage of midlife — from perimenopause through menopause and into the "bolden" years.
"I’ve been through it and created the book I wish I had to better help me prepare and navigate this part of my life," Fadal said. She is also executive producing "The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause," set to premiere on PBS on Oct. 17, ahead of World Menopause Day.
"How to Menopause" is now available for pre-order, and will hit shelves in March 2025.
