Tamsen Fadal’s New Book ‘How To Menopause’ Now Available For Pre-Order

Award-winning journalist, documentary filmmaker and women's health advocate Tamsen Fadal's new book, "How to Menopause: Take Charge of Your Health, Reclaim Your Life, and Feel Even Better than Before," is now available for pre-order.

After more than three decades as a news anchor, Fadal pivoted to women's health advocacy, and now shares life and health advice with her millions of followers on social media. Fadal centers the stories of women, providing actionable tools from dozens of world-renowned experts on everything from wellness to fashion.

"How to Menopause" was born from Fadal's own experience, after she shared her menopause story on social media and realized the lack of information available to women, who are too often dismissed by their doctors. The expert-driven and girlfriend approved menopause manual will help readers take back control of their bodies, their confidence, and their lives.