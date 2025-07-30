Tana Rain Shows Off Flashy Jewelry During Outdoor Bikini Shower In Paradise

She capped off the steamy slideshow with a cheeky wink and a caption that left fans begging for more.

The 30-year-old OnlyFans star blew her Instagram followers away when she uploaded a sizzling update. Rain showcased her enviable curves in a tiny two-piece during her “pool day.”

The matching bikini bottoms were just as scanty as the top. It had side straps tied in loopy bows, accentuating her hourglass silhouette. Meanwhile, the scooped front allowed the blonde bombshell to flaunt her trim midsection. Not to mention, the cheeky design bared Rain’s perky backside to perfection.

Rain flaunted her fit physique in a printed bikini . The top featured a white base with pink floral prints that popped against her glowing tan. Its triangle cups seemingly struggled to contain her assets, and the plunging neckline bared a great deal of cleavage.

The first slide showed Rain holding her hands together and under the running water while looking to the side. She did a similar pose in the next picture, but with closed eyes.

A swipe to the right showed Rain at a side angle as she looked up at the shower head. The fourth snap, meanwhile, gave her online audience a closer look at her colossal chest, getting drenched by the water.

In the last image, Rain was snapped gazing at the water once more. She kept her untied blonde locks away from the shower, as well as her face, which was made up with a full face of makeup.

For accessories, Rain went for a fancy necklace from Van Cleef & Arpels, which was the Vintage Alhambra pendant in 18K yellow gold with an Onyx stone that retails for $2,920. She also wore the bracelet version, valued at $4,800, gold Cartier Love bangles in small and medium models, ranging from $4,950 to $7,350.