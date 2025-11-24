Tara Reid Claims She Was Drugged and Left Unconscious at Chicago Bar, Throws Violent Fit as She's Led Away in Stretcher

Article continues below advertisement

Actress Tara Reid claimed she was drugged at a Chicago hotel bar on Sunday, November 23. The American Pie star, 50, said she was left unconscious after someone allegedly put something into her drink that evening, according to TMZ.

Source: MEGA Tara Reid has struggled with substance abuse issues in previous years.

In a video obtained by the outlet, Reid was seen being led away on a stretcher after first being placed in a wheelchair. Paramedics had taken her to a hospital following the incident. However, before she was taken to the medical center, she was heard screeching: "YOU DON'T KNOW WHO I AM! I AM FAMOUS! I'M AN ACTRESS!"

Source: MEGA Tara Reid said the last thing she remembers was being at the hospital.

The Josie and the Pussycats star explained the situation to TMZ, noting she checked into her room at the hotel on Saturday night and later went to the downstairs bar for a drink. She then headed outside to smoke a cigarette. Reid — who has struggled with substance issues in the past — added she saw several YouTube vloggers in the lobby, with one joining her outside to light up a ciggie.

Source: MEGA Tara Reid went to rehab in 2008.

Reid alleged that when she went back inside to the bar, her beverage appeared to be contaminated and was covered with a napkin. She proceeded to remove the paper and drink from the cup. Reid added that she only had one drink on Sunday night, and after she sipped from her cup, the next thing she remembered was waking up in the hospital. A police report has yet to be filed. In 2008, the Urban Legend star entered treatment at Promise's rehab in Malibu, Calif.

Tara Reid Broke Up With Her Longtime Boyfriend Weeks Before the Bar Incident

Source: MEGA Tara Reid split from her boyfriend of six years earlier this month.