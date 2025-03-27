Tara Reid Beams at L.A. Premiere Years After Being Accused of Having an Eating Disorder: Photos

While attending the premiere of Pabrik Gula, the American Pie actress was seen smiling and looking fabulous. She donned a black-and-white skirt, which she matched with a leather jacket. She also went light on her makeup and wore her hair in loose curls.

In the past, Reid was criticized for her weight, with people calling her “too skinny” in 2021 for a bikini snap she shared.

She replied via Instagram at the time, writing, “To all who made their great comments exposing their hate for my artsy picture I posted yesterday, it was the angle. Here is another picture from yesterday to show you I am not too skinny, I have a high metabolism. Anyone with a high metabolism understands it’s impossible to gain weight. All I do is eat.”