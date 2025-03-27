or
Tara Reid Beams at L.A. Premiere Years After Being Accused of Having an Eating Disorder: Photos

Tara Reid beamed in new photos years after being accused of having an eating disorder.

March 27 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Tara Reid is looking good!

Tara Reid was criticized in the past for being 'too skinny.'

While attending the premiere of Pabrik Gula, the American Pie actress was seen smiling and looking fabulous. She donned a black-and-white skirt, which she matched with a leather jacket. She also went light on her makeup and wore her hair in loose curls.

In the past, Reid was criticized for her weight, with people calling her “too skinny” in 2021 for a bikini snap she shared.

She replied via Instagram at the time, writing, “To all who made their great comments exposing their hate for my artsy picture I posted yesterday, it was the angle. Here is another picture from yesterday to show you I am not too skinny, I have a high metabolism. Anyone with a high metabolism understands it’s impossible to gain weight. All I do is eat.”

Tara Reid denied having an eating disorder in the past.

In November 2021, a month after the criticism of her photos, Reid talked to Page Six about her body.

“I’ve always been thin,” she stated. “So these stories are kind of crazy because it’s like there’s nothing that has changed for forever. This is who I am, this is what I am, this is what I’m [aspiring] to be.”

She went on to share she was hopeful she could “change the minds of bullies."

“I’ve gone through it for so many years that, you know, sometimes I feel bad for them because if they’re that miserable writing things at home, what are they doing?” she asked. “That’s negative. You know, it’s hurtful. “Love will always beat hate. It’s just so hard to find love because you’ve got to find it in yourself first.”

Tara Reid starred in 'American Pie.'

Reid also discussed rising to stardom during an era in which tabloid culture was toxic.

“I don’t think people really knew the real story about so many girls that were going through so much pain, and this wasn’t something that, you know, you could really talk about the time,” she shared. “And now, we’re so lucky that we’re developing to this stage where we can talk about it and we can talk about our feelings and we can make it better.”

Tara Reid said all she does 'is eat.'

Two years after that interview, Reid combatted body image rumors again, as she shut down hearsay she had an eating disorder. She insisted to the Los Angeles Inquisitor she had “no anorexia” and “definitely” did not have “bulimia.”

“I’m terrified of throwing up, so that’s not gonna happen. And I love food too much,” she added. “So anyone that says I’m anorexic or bulimic, they’re wrong. So stop it. Leave me alone. Pick on me again on something else, but not on those two things. It’s not right.”

