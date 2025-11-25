'I Don't Even Know What Happened': Tara Reid Recalls 'Scary' Details Following Her Alleged Drugging Incident at Chicago Bar

Article continues below advertisement

After recuperating from her alleged drugging at a Chicago bar over the weekend, Tara Reid is replaying what happened. The Josie and the Pussycats star, 50, recounted the harrowing details of the incident in a candid interview with TMZ on November 25.

Tara Reid Calls the Experience 'Scary'

Source: MEGA The actress warned people to 'be careful with your drink.'

“It’s just really scary. It’s for all — not just girls, but for guys, for anyone. You have to really be careful with your drink,” she said. “It made me pass out for eight hours.” The American Pie actress explained that she was brought to a hospital from the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Chicago O’Hare Airport – Rosemont where she “woke up eight hours later.” Reid noted that the doctors did not do a blood alcohol test on her, adding that they just told her she was "drugged." "That’s what they said. They said, ‘You got drugged last night at the bar.'" she claimed.

Source: MEGA Tara Reid said the doctors' explanation for the incident was 'vague.'

Reid said she “didn’t ask" what drug she was doused with, saying the medical professionals' explanation "was all kind of vague." "Like, it was all blurry. … I can’t even explain it because I don’t even know what happened" because she was "unconscious," she went on. “I was so confused of what was happening,” she told TMZ. Reid then stated she thought she was actually in "Mexico” because a “Mexican” lady was sitting next to her in the hospital who didn't "speak English.” “The whole thing is really scary. I’m just glad that I was in a public place. … And that there was security there to help me," she sighed, adding she was grateful she wasn't “raped” as she was “not [in] a public area.

Source: MEGA The 'American Pie' star was taken to the hospital after the bar incident.

The Rosemont Public Safety Department Lieutenant Joseph Balogh divulged to Page Six that a police report was not filed after the accident, however, he noted that his office obtained a call for an ambulance. The “patient was transported" and stated that there was “no other mention in any reports of it being drugs or suspicious activity.” Balogh told the outlet that when the “victim comes forward," he will investigate the incident.

Tara Reid Was Rolled Out of the Hotel in a Stretcher

Source: MEGA 'TMZ' obtained a video of Tara Reid being wheeled away from the hotel.