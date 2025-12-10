or
Article continues below advertisement
Taryn Manning Goes on Bizarre Religious Rant After Storming Out of Palm Springs Movie Theater

'Orange Is the New Black' star Taryn Manning felt a 'shift' in a Palm Springs movie theater and ranted about it in a lengthy social media post.

Dec. 10 2025, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

Taryn Manning went on a bizarre religious rant after feeling a “shift” while at a local movie theater.

“Jesus wasn’t born on December 25th — but hey, keep celebrating those shiny pagan holidays while the real stuff sits right in front of you,” Manning, 47, wrote in a lengthy since-deleted rant shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, December 9.

Taryn Manning Walked Out of a Theater

Taryn Manning went on a religious rant after experiencing a 'shift' at a movie theater.

“Tonight I was at the newly reopened theater in Palm Springs, and the show went from music to full-blown dark symbolism real quick. Skeletons, occult references, hand signs… all of it,” she recounted.

The Orange Is the New Black actress explained she felt a “shift” in the air and immediately left the venue. “Not entertaining that energy. Not in my spirit, not in my home city,” she wrote alongside a new photo of herself with friends in front of a Christmas tree. “Enjoy the theatrics — I’m out. I don’t Fuxxxx with my soul and where I’m going for entertainment.”

Taryn Manning Sparked Fan Concern

Taryn Manning recently went topless in a social media video.

Manning, who has dealt with mental health issues and substance abuse, has sparked concern from fans in recent weeks, as last month, the actress went topless in a social media video as she revealed she was planning to move away and stop paying taxes.

"Such a beautiful day, and I know it makes some of you uncomfortable, all that. I've always hop [sic] naked, but when you're just cruising around on your property. It's yours. Then, why can't I be very nice? Anyway. I just want to talk about. I just got back from New York, and I'm just looking at my beautiful view. It rained a bunch here, so everything is so clear,” she confusingly said in the rambling video that didn't make sense.

Taryn Manning Recently Posed Topless

Taryn Manning confessed she was considering leaving the country.

She went on to share more thoughts about possibly living abroad.

“It's so beautiful. I'm so excited about remodeling my house. It's gonna be perfect, and then I'm gonna sell it, and I move far away, where no one can find me. Hopefully not even the government, because I don't want to pay taxes anymore. I don't really trust [Donald] Trump. Think that it's time that, um. Yeah, right now," Manning added.

Taryn Manning Has Struggled With Her Mental Health

Taryn Manning admitted she dealt with depression.

Despite Manning's struggles, she insisted she's doing just fine.

"The mental health thing, that is a very good question. Unless you’re a doctor, don’t diagnose me. I have the wherewithal to go to therapy on my own. I’m not in denial that I have depression. I am not,” she explained in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in December 2023.

She suggested she had the type of depression where she just keeps “moving and working and creating so you don’t have to think about the pain.”

