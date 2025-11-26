Topless Taryn Manning Strips Down in Bizarre Video During Private Art Show

Article continues below advertisement

Orange is the New Black star Taryn Manning showed off a little too much skin during a private art show in Palm Springs, Calif. The 47-year-old strip-teased on Tuesday, November 25, in what looked to be a living room of someone's home.

Source: @tarynmanning/Instagram Taryn Manning danced for the crowd.

In a video she posted on her Instagram Stories, Manning went shirtless and only wore a long flowing green floral maxi skirt and sunglasses for her dance. The event was for the Canada Loves Palm Springs: A Celebration of Art, Fashion & Friendship, which supported sustainable clothing brand Lennard Taylor. In the wild clip, she held onto her assets as she looked around the room before walking away as the crowd cheered.

Source: @tarynmanning/Instagram Taryn Manning walked around without a shirt during the party.

This is the second time this week that Manning has opted to go nearly nude. On Monday, she took to her Instagram, where she danced barefoot while wearing a plaid cardigan and gray sweatpants — but she opted not to wear a bra or a shirt as she let her b---- hang out.

Source: @tarynmanning/Instagram The '8 Mile' actor's dancing videos have sparked concern.

"We have zero control of the outcome. Your birthday suit is yours. Remember we only became self conscious after EVE messed up. Go back the roots! Be free again," the caption read. The 8 Mile actor's dancing videos have raised concern. “Hollywood literally be draining these ppl souls,” one person said in the comments section. “I hope someone is on their way to her house to do a wellness check as we speak,” someone else wrote. "Pray she can overcome whatever she’s going through and pray she has loved ones trying to help her! She’s a good actress and deserves the help!” a fan penned.

Source: @tarynmanning/Instagram Taryn Manning posted a concerning topless video on Instagram.