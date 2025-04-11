Taylor Armstrong Reveals Late Ex Russell 'Could Not Control Himself' During 'Abusive' Relationship: He 'Threatened to Kill Me'

Taylor Armstrong got candid about her abusive relationship with her late ex Russell, claiming he 'could not control himself.'

During the forthcoming episode of Investigation Discovery’s Hollywood Demons, which premieres on April 14, Taylor discussed how the world watched her personal life unravel while on the second season of RHOBH.

“It is a really hard question when I have people ask why I stayed [with him],” Taylor shared. “It is so complicated and statistically most domestic violence victims return seven times before they find the courage to leave. I questioned myself a lot, asking, ‘Am I being abused?'”

Taylor noted it felt “cringey” to think she was a domestic violence victim due to the fact that she had it all.