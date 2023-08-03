Taylor Armstrong Confesses Late Husband Russell May Have Taken His Own Life After Getting Into Business With the 'Wrong People'
Taylor Armstrong is being extremely candid about her late husband, Russell.
While appearing on the Thursday, August 3, broadcast of Jeff Lewis' radio show, SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum opened up about the mystery surrounding her former spouse's suicide in 2011 while she was starring on the hit Bravo show.
When the Flipping Out star questioned Taylor about Russell's business partner also taking his own life shortly after she discovered the father of her daughter Kennedy, 17, the reality star said, "I'm not sure exactly what day he ended up taking his life, but after it became public when was all over the media, that same day is when his business partner took his life."
As Jeff pressed The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie as to why, she explained, "Because of his particular religion. His family had asked that it not become public until they were able to take him and have him properly buried."
As the real estate speculator continued questioning the tragedy's circumstances, he asked, "I don't want to stir anything up, but is it possible that they were in business with the wrong people?"
"I think there's a lot of speculation that that was the case," Taylor confessed before Jeff questioned, "Okay, and is it possible that both of these men could have taken their own lives to protect their families?" to which she admitted, "I think that's highly likely as well."
As OK! previously reported, Russell was only 47 at the time of his passing, which happened mere days after Taylor filed for divorce citing alleged physical and verbal abuse within their marriage.
The aftermath of the situation played out in Season 3 of RHOBH.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).