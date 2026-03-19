'Bachelorette' Bombshell: Taylor Frankie Paul's Season Scrapped After Domestic Violence Investigation

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Taylor Frankie Paul's season of The Bachelorette has been canceled. In the wake of a domestic assault investigation, an ABC spokesperson confirmed the news on Thursday, March 19, just a few days before the new season was set to air on Sunday, March 22. "In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," the representative told a news outlet.

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Taylor Frankie Paul's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Was Canceled

The show's future hit a pause hours earlier after Paul, who rose to fame on Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, appeared in resurfaced footage from 2023 throwing a chair at her ex Dakota Mortensen, while her 8-year-old daughter was present. "This is called physical abuse," Mortensen narrated the clip. "See, Taylor? This is all you do. The only thing you know how to do is hurt me. You think this is okay? It's not okay." Paul can be heard saying that she doesn't "give a f---" before continuing to hit and kick him.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Threw Chairs in Newly Resurfaced Footage

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"Let me go! Stop! Dude, leave me alone..." Mortensen pleaded as she hurled silver chairs at him. "Your daughter is right here." The eight-year-old can be heard screaming for her mommy before Paul demanded that Mortensen "get the f--- out." "Your daughter just got hit in the head with a metal chair...go and help your daughter now," he said in the footage, while Paul screamed at him to "get away" from her child. "Think of your kids...I love your kids. I freaking love them to death." Mortensen and Paul share a son, Ever, whom they welcomed in March 2024. The Hulu personality is also a mother to Indy and Ocean, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tate.