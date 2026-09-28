Taylor Swift Wows in Alluring Black and Silver Dress as She Attends 2026 VMAs Without Husband Travis Kelce: Photos

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Taylor Swift stunned at the 2026 MTV VMAs. The pop star, 36, hit the Sunday, September 27, red carpet in a glamorous gown that consisted of a black bodice that featured a high neck and sheer panels on the side, emphasizing her slim waist. The lower half featured an asymmetrical, floor-length silver skirt that had a slit on the side.

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Taylor Swift Attends the 2026 VMAs Solo

Source: cbs Taylor Swift wowed in a black and silver dress at the 2026 VMAs.

Swift also showed off her recent haircut and kept her jewelry minimal with just earrings and a few silver rings. The "Karma" crooner's new husband, Travis Kelce, wasn't by her side, as he and the Kansas City Chiefs had a game in Florida that same day. The star is set to receive the first-ever Artist Director Honors, which MTV described as a "a new award recognizing groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling."

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Taylor Swift Is Debuting the Music Video for 'Patient Zero'

Source: cbs The star is set to receive the first-ever Artist Director Honors.

The blonde beauty is also debuting the music video for her brand new single, "Patient Zero," at the show, which stars herself, Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell. The 50 Shades of Grey actress gushed over working with the Grammy winner during the premiere of her movie Verity on Thursday, September 24. "Working with your friends is like the most fun thing on the planet because we’ve known each other for so long, we respect each other’s creative minds, and to be able to work alongside her and support and assist and be a person whom she tells what to do is wonderful," Johnson expressed.

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'We Just Had the Best Time'

Source: mega Taylor Swift's longtime friend Dakota Johnson stars in the music video for 'Patient Zero.'

Johnson doubled down on that sentiment while on a recent episode of the "Fangirl Nation" podcast. "Taylor and I have been friends for a really long time and we’re very close, and we decided to work together and it’s great. Normally I would say ‘Don’t work with your friends,’ but we work really well together," she spilled. "It was so fun. So fun. It was the best. We just had the best time."

Source: cbs The superstar revealed what inspired 'Patient Zero.'