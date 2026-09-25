Taylor Swift Fans Convinced Her New Single 'Patient Zero' Is About Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

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Taylor Swift's new single "Patient Zero" seems to be a clear warning to future girlfriends of one of her toxic exes. The track, which was released on Friday, September 25, as part of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, a surprise extension to her 12th studio album, has fans talking, with many convinced the pop sensation is referencing her famous ex Joe Jonas and his ex-wife, Sophie Turner. In the song, Swift sings about a toxic relationship she walked away from, and as "patient zero," wasn't surprised another one of his romances ended.

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Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner Both Have History With Joe Jonas

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were spotted in New York City after Turner's divorce from Joe Jonas.

The 36-year-old dated the Jonas Brothers star from July to October 2008, when Jonas ended things over the phone, which Swift confirmed on Ellen a month after they split. At the time, she spilled, "When I find that person who is right for me, he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18." Turner then dated Jonas years later. They were together from 2016 to 2023, which was when he filed for divorce after four years of marriage. Following the split, Turner and Swift were spotted together in New York City multiple times, with the "All Too Well" singer even letting the actress live at her apartment while she was navigating the divorce.

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'Taylor Was an Absolute Hero'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift let Sophie Turner and her kids stay in her NYC apartment.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Swift had "instinctively wanted to reach out" to her, and when it came to the apartment, she was letting "Sophie stay there as long as she needs and is supporting her however she can." Meanwhile, Turner told British Vogue in 2024, "Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year. I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold."

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'I Was Patient Zero'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift talks about 'expecting' a phone call in the new single.

"Patient Zero" has some telling lyrics, with Swift starting the song, "If you wanna party with somebody who might know / About the devil on his shoulder under his halo / When the toxins take their hold, you’d rather die than let it go / But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero." The Grammy winner continues, "I've gotta be honest, I've been expecting your call / No, it’s not a bad time at all / I heard somebody saying there's trouble in paradise / And my lips are sealed tight now."

Fans Are Convinced the Song Is About the Famous Exes

Source: MEGA One person claimed the song 'is absolutely about Sophie Turner.'