BFFs! 8 of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's Cutest Photos
Blake Lively Wished Taylor Swift a Happy Birthday
To mark Taylor Swift's 34th birthday on December 13, 2023, Blake Lively uploaded a carousel of photos featuring shots from the "Lover" singer's New York City party.
"Somehow, she's even better in real life. Happy, happy birthday to the one and only," Lively wrote in the caption.
They Took Their 2019 New Year Celebration to the Next Level
To welcome 2019, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer and her pals held a costume party during which she wore The Little Mermaid Ariel's costume. Meanwhile, Lively unleashed her cuteness when she dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Had a Girls' Night Out With Their Other Pals
Swift and Lively reunited with their friends and grabbed dinner at Emilio's Ballato. Sophie Turner and Robyn Lively also joined them in the outing.
Taylor Swift Took Her Friends to a Kansas City Chiefs Game
Taylor, Blake, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman cheered for the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce during the team's match against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
- Babies on the Brain? Travis Kelce Reveals What He Wants to Name His Kid Amid Whirlwind Romance With Taylor Swift
- Travis Kelce Says 'It's Been an Amazing Experience' Getting to Know Girlfriend Taylor Swift, Confirms He'll Be at Eras Tour in Europe
- Taylor Swift Meets Travis Kelce's Nieces for the First Time While Spending Easter at His Brother Jason's Pennsylvania Home
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Reunited in Australia
In December 2015, the duo enjoyed a fun day in Australia, where they also encountered a kangaroo.
"Selfie game was strong ...until I got photobombed by some crazy fan. Where's security when you need it. (the cat's for you @taylorswift )," the A Simple Favor star said.
Taylor Swift Has Always Been There for Blake Lively
During her fourth pregnancy, Blake received love and support from her family, friends and fans. One snap in the carousel of photos showed the "Lavender Haze" hitmaker hugging the pregnant star and smiling brightly for the camera.
"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children," the caption read. "You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference."
Blake Lively Delivered a Powerful Message
Blake and Taylor looked cozy when they attended the London premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.
"When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception," the actress said in the caption. "Most of my best friends are women who would've been packaged to me as threats or competition. It's our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing."
They Looked Pretty in Black!
In another birthday celebration of Taylor at The BOX NYC, the BFFs were photographed wearing all-black outfits as they met their friends at the swanky club.