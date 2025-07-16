Taylor Swift's Dad Scott, 73, Undergoes Major Heart Surgery as Singer Stays by His Side at the Hospital

Taylor has been honest about her parents' health struggles.

In 2015, she took to Tumblr to reveal that her mother had been diagnosed with cancer.

"I’m writing to you with an update I wish I wasn’t giving you, but it’s important and I’m used to sharing important events in my life with you. Usually when things happen to me, I process them and then write music about how I feel, and you hear it much later. This is something my family and I thought you should know about now," the blonde beauty wrote at the time.

She continued, "For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be her going to the doctor to get screened for any health issues, just to ease some worries of mine. She agreed, and went in to get checked. There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get me and my brother off her case about it. The results came in, and I’m saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer. I’d like to keep the details of her condition and treatment plans private, but she wanted you to know."