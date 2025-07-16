Taylor Swift's Dad Scott, 73, Undergoes Major Heart Surgery as Singer Stays by His Side at the Hospital
Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, recently underwent a heart procedure, and the singer was right by his side during the whole ordeal.
According to a news outlet, Scott, 73, had quintuple bypass surgery over a month ago, and his wife, Andrea Swift, and their kids, Taylor and Austin Swift, were there to help him recover, the star's spokesperson said.
The procedure was not a result of a heart attack, the rep added, noting he's doing great post-surgery.
Taylor Swift's Dad Is Everywhere
The "Dress" hitmaker's father has attended several events with her, including some of Travis Kelce's football games, as well as her Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024.
In October 2024, Scott was seen with his daughter at Arrowhead Stadium as they cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs. At the time, the Grammy winner wore a plaid dress, while her dad rocked a red zip-up sweatshirt.
Taylor has been honest about her parents' health struggles.
In 2015, she took to Tumblr to reveal that her mother had been diagnosed with cancer.
"I’m writing to you with an update I wish I wasn’t giving you, but it’s important and I’m used to sharing important events in my life with you. Usually when things happen to me, I process them and then write music about how I feel, and you hear it much later. This is something my family and I thought you should know about now," the blonde beauty wrote at the time.
She continued, "For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be her going to the doctor to get screened for any health issues, just to ease some worries of mine. She agreed, and went in to get checked. There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get me and my brother off her case about it. The results came in, and I’m saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer. I’d like to keep the details of her condition and treatment plans private, but she wanted you to know."
Taylor Swift's Mom Previously Had Cancer
She concluded, "She wanted you to know because your parents may be too busy juggling everything they’ve got going on to go to the doctor, and maybe you reminding them to go get checked for cancer could possibly lead to an early diagnosis and an easier battle… Or peace of mind in knowing that they’re healthy and there’s nothing to worry about. She wanted you to know why she may not be at as many shows this tour. She’s got an important battle to fight."
A few years later, she said the cancer had. returned, and Andrea was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Taylor has kept quiet about her mom's health as of late.
Taylor Swift Previously Revealed Her Father's Cancer Diagnosis
For Elle magazine, Taylor also revealed her dad battled cancer, though she didn't go into the specifics of his illness.
“It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem," she wrote at the time.
The “Bad Blood” singer continued, “I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”