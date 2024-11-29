or
Taylor Swift Wears Travis Kelce's Jersey Number on Her Necklace as She Arrives to Chiefs Game Alongside Her Dad and NFL Star's Mom: Watch

Taylor Swift has attended every Kansas City Chiefs home game this season.

Nov. 29 2024, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift continues to be boyfriend Travis Kelce's biggest cheerleader!

On Friday, November 29, the Grammy winner was seen arriving to Arrowhead Stadium alongside her dad, Scott Swift, and the athlete's mom, Donna Kelce, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor Swift arrived to Travis Kelce's November 29 game with her dad and the athlete's mom.

For the post-Thanksgiving match, the "Karma" crooner, 34, rocked a red Louis Vuitton quarter-zip sweatshirt, black pants, heeled black booties and a red gold chain purse — but the most eye-catching accessory was her "87" necklace, which represents Travis' jersey number.

Donna, 72, wore the same color palette in a black button-down shirt that featured a red and black design, black pants and white sneakers, while Taylor's dad, 72, supported the athlete in a Chiefs jacket, tan pants and sneakers.

While Donna has been seen by Taylor's side for multiple games over the last year, she tries to stay away from commenting on her 35-year-old son's high-profile romance.

When asked in October if the rumors about an impending proposal were true, she replied to a reporter, "Nobody knows that. We will see what happens. You never know."

"I don’t give my kids advice. They have everything all settled," the mom-of-two noted. "They’re far more able to make those decisions on their own."

The singer wore the athlete's jersey number on her necklace.

On the other hand, a woman who sat next to Scott on a Southwest Airlines flight that same month claimed he couldn't stop raving over the NFL tight end.

"He did ... talk about how much he loves Travis for [Taylor], which was super cute," a woman named Taylor Moore spilled in a TikTok video of the alleged interaction.

She added that the patriarch said, "out of all of her boyfriends in the last 12 years … Travis has made the biggest impact.”

The music icon's dad attended several of Travis' NFL games with his daughter.

"He said … ‘I knew they [the Kelce family] were amazing," the flight passenger added, noting the dad-of-two declared he "loves [Taylor and Travis] together."

The musician and the football star have been dating since September 2023.

While Taylor didn't comment much on her six-year relationship with ex Joe Alwyn, she gushed over Travis' support when she accepted Video fo the Year at this year's MTV VMAs in September.

"When I'd finish a take, and I'd say cut, and we'd be done with that take, I'd always just hear someone like cheering and like 'whoo' from across the studio. And that one person was my boyfriend Travis," she shared of him being on set of her "Fortnight" music video. "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic. So I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot, because I'll always remember that."

