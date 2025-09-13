Taylor Swift's Directorial Debut: Release Date, Updates and More
When Was Taylor Swift's Directorial Debut Announced?
Taylor Swift is entering her director era!
News about the newly engaged singer first surfaced in December 2022, with SearchLight Pictures confirming she is set to make her feature directorial debut with the company.
Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said at the time, "Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."
What Is Taylor Swift's Directorial Debut About?
As of press time, details about Swift's directorial debut are still being kept under wraps, though 2022 reports stated that information about the feature film would be released at a later date.
During a chat with The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh for Variety's Directors on Directors interview series, Swift revealed whether directing had always been one of her goals.
"No, I always wanted to tell stories," she said. "I have always written stories, poetry, songs. And I think this just grew out of that storytelling. And the more I did it, the more I loved it."
According to Swift, her directorial ambitions "came out of necessity" after she planned to find a woman director for the music video of her song, "The Man."
She continued, "The few that I reached out to were fortunately booked ... So I was like, 'I could do it, maybe.' And when I did direct, I just thought, 'This is actually more fulfilling than I ever could have imagined.'"
After working on shorts and music videos, the "Love Story" hitmaker said her job as a singer "affected the way that I am as a director," explaining, "I definitely feel more free to create now. And I'm making more albums at a more rapid pace than I ever did before, because I think the more art you create, hopefully the less pressure you put on yourself."
"I'm happier when I'm making things more often ... The more that I'm writing, the more those ideas come. I'm just going with it," Swift concluded.
Is There Another Screenwriter Aside From Taylor Swift?
The "Midnight Rain" singer has written an original script for the feature film, which will be produced by the studio behind Nomadland and The Shape of Water.
What's the Latest Update on Taylor Swift's Directorial Debut?
According to Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider, screenwriter Alice Brich is joining the feature film for a rewrite.
"I'm told that the Birch is working closely with Swift and 'tailoring' the project to her creative vision," he claimed.
A source close to production later dismissed the rumors, telling E! News that Swift is the only screenwriter on the project.
When Will Taylor Swift's Directorial Debut Be Released?
It remains unclear when Swift's feature film will be released.