Were Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Already Engaged Before Their 'New Heights' Podcast Appearance? 7 Clues Explored

Taylor Swift's Nails Were Unpolished

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's fans speculated they were engaged before their appearance on the 'New Heights' podcast.

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged? The newly engaged couple shared the exciting news in a sweet social media post on August 26 alongside the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The post did not include the exact date of engagement, but eagle-eyed fans began speculating that Kelce proposed to Swift before their "New Heights" podcast appearance on August 13. According to fans, the "champagne problems" singer's nails were unpainted in both the engagement photos and during her guest appearance on the podcast. Thus, this could suggest the proposal happened around the same time they recorded the episode.

The Logo on Taylor Swift's Letter

Source: New Heights/YouTube Swifties reportedly spotted engagement clues during the 'New Heights' episode.

Although Swift only debuted her diamond ring in the engagement photos, Swifties spotted its similarities to the T.S. logo, which was included in a letter she posted on her website in May.

The Number 13 Theory

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared on the 'New Heights' podcast on August 13.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, which was 13 days after their August 13 podcast appearance. The couple also discussed Swift's lucky number on "New Heights" after the "Love Story" singer said she loves numerology. "I love math stuff, I love dates. That stuff I find really fun," she said. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end mentioned his jersey number, 87, adding, "And she's 13. And… 100." "13 plus 87 equals 100. That's numerology," Swift explained.

Travis Kelce's Haircut May Be a Hint

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift also announced her new album at the time.

In addition to Swift's nails, Kelce's hairstyle may offer a clue about the timing of their engagement. After wearing longer hair since the Super Bowl in February, the athlete won fans' hearts when he debuted a buzz cut while training for the upcoming NFL season on July 27. He had the same style when he got down on one knee to propose to Swift.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Got Engaged 'Weeks' Before Announcing the News

Source: @traviskelce/Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for two years.

Amid lingering questions about the "secret" engagement, sources told Page Six that Kelce actually proposed to Swift "a couple of weeks ago." The outlet noted the exact date of the engagement remains unknown. Meanwhile, celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman explained why she believes the twosome were already engaged before their podcast appearance. "In the moments after using the 'B' word, Taylor giggles and glances at her feet. She's made herself shy with this huge revelation," said the expert. "She knows that her fans will go nuts. Travis furrows his brow quizzically. He's surprised and unsure how to react. He wasn't aware that they were using that word in public." Honigman shared it "reads less like a new relationship milestone and more like an already-engaged couple testing how the public would react to their relationship before revealing the bigger news."

Did Travis Kelce's July Instagram Post Contain an Easter Egg?

Source: @traviskelce/Instagram Celebrities reacted to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement.

Kelce and Swift sparked engagement rumors when the 35-year-old Super Bowl champion uploaded a carousel of photos in July. The photoset included a snap that showed his lockscreen, which featured his now-fiancée holding up her hand. "Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯," he captioned the post.

Donna Kelce Hinted at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement 2 Days Before the Announcement

Source: MEGA A body language expert suggested Travis Kelce may have proposed to Taylor Swift before the podcast appearance.