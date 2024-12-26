EXCLUSIVE Fazit Co-Founders Aliett Buttelman and Nina LaBruna Share How the 'Taylor Swift Effect' Transformed Their Business: 'It's Been Absolutely Insane' Source: MEGA, Savannah Reudy Taylor Swift wore Fazit's signature freckles during a Kansas City Chief's game.

Anything Taylor Swift touches turns to gold, which is why when she wore Fazit's glitter freckles while attending one of boyfriend Travis Kelce's games, it's no wonder the product went viral.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift often advocates for female founders and publicly and privately supports their businesses.

Article continues below advertisement

"I couldn't imagine doing it with anyone else or doing it alone! Being an entrepreneur is a very emotional journey," Aliett Buttelman and Nina LaBruna exclusively tell OK! of the monumental moment for the brand. "There are high highs and low lows, and sharing both of those emotions with someone else while being able to hand over tasks to support you in growing your business is very important," Buttelman shares. "At the root of our business, our team is majority women, and having that female presence inside the company is also very important to Nina and me."

Article continues below advertisement

The ladies were floored when Swift became the first one to wear their product out in public. "I've said it from the beginning: all the hard work Nina and I have put in over the last two years led to having the first celebrity to wear our products be the icon of our generation," Buttelman raves about the singer, 35. "It can't get any better than that. To have support from a celebrity who truly empowers female-founded and small businesses is incredible," she notes. "She doesn't take endorsements from luxury brands like most celebrities do. She understands the impact she can have by supporting a small, female-founded business and how it can transform their careers and businesses as a whole."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Aliett Buttelman and Nina LaBruna admit they 'manifested' Taylor Swift supporting their brand.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

LaBruna was just as thrilled to see Swift using their unique cosmetics at an NFL game. "There couldn't have been anyone better to wear our freckles," LaBruna says. "It was completely overwhelming — the gratitude and excitement we felt when we saw her wear them were indescribable." "It signified exactly what we envisioned for who we wanted to wear them," she admits of Swift aligning with their brand and always advocating for women. "We truly manifested this. In our heads, we kept saying, 'Someone like Taylor Swift,' and it ended up being her. It was an insane, magical moment that went beyond our expectations."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Aliett Buttelman and Nina LaBruna saw a '3,500 percent growth in sales' after Taylor Swift used their products.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift's music and concerts often inspire fans, and throughout the year, she continues using her platform to empower women and foster equity. "She's given female founders leverage and negotiating power when discussing partnerships with retailers or Fortune 500 companies looking to join the Taylor Swift effect with us," Buttleman shares. "In terms of metrics, we saw 3,500 percent growth in sales and website traffic, hitting seven-figure sales in less than 48 hours. It's been absolutely insane."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift continues to be a cultural icon.