Taylor Swift and Ellen Pompeo Have a 'Huge Mutual Respect Between Them': They 'Click'
Ellen Pompeo has a longtime admirer in Taylor Swift.
The pop star has always been a major fan of Pompeo's starring role in Grey's Anatomy, though the praise has reportedly turned into a true bond between the two in recent years.
"Ellen adores Taylor and the feeling is mutual," a source said of the 55-year-old actress and Swift, 35.
Age Is Just a Number When It Comes to Taylor Swift's Friends
"They’re obviously very far apart in age and have very different lifestyles, but that has never gotten in the way of a friendship for Taylor before," the insider added before calling out Swift's close relationship with one of her best friends Hugh Jackman, 56.
"Just look how close she is to Hugh Jackman — that just goes to show that age isn’t really something Taylor pays much mind to. If she likes someone and clicks with them, she wants them in her world," the confidant explained.
Taylor Swift Has a Cat Named Meredith Grey
Swift being a fan of Pompeo is no secret, as she adopted her Scottish Fold in 2011 and named her after the award-winning actress' Grey's Anatomy character, Meredith Grey.
Three years later, Pompeo made a surprise appearance in Swift's celebrity-filled "Bad Blood" music video.
What was once a fangirl-filled bond has allegedly become a Hollywood friendship for Pompeo and Swift.
"She’s a huge Grey’s Anatomy fan so she was giddy the first time she met Ellen, but they’ve now moved past that and have become comfortable peers," the source said.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Potential Double Date?
"There’s a huge mutual respect between them and the next time Taylor is in L.A. they’re planning to meet up," the insider mentioned, noting a double date might be in the stars' future.
"Ellen likely won’t be coming out partying with Taylor and the gang, but dinner dates with her husband Chris and Travis certainly seem plausible," the confidant teased.
Swift has been dating her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, since 2023, while Pompeo married husband Chris Ivery in 2007.
Ellen Pompeo Previously Praised Taylor Swift
Last month, Pompeo applauded Swift while reminiscing on meeting her for the first time while filming the "Bad Blood" music video.
"At the time, Chris and I, we do a lot of volunteering for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles here and they have an amazing program at Children’s where they make music for the babies in the NICU and for the parents who have to go to work all day and they can’t be with the kids," she explained during a guest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
The hospital's program needed money, "so I just got up the hooks and asked Taylor, ‘Could you write me a big old check for Children’s?’"
"And she knew me all but 20 minutes and that girl wrote me the biggest check without blinking an eye," Pompeo shared.