or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Taylor Swift
OK LogoPHOTOS

Celebrities Who Starred in Taylor Swift's Music Videos: Taylor Lautner, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and More

celebrities who starred in taylor swifts music videos
Source: MEGA

See the models, actors, musicians and artists who got the chance to appear in Taylor Swift's music videos over the years.

By:

Jan. 9 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tyler Hilton

tyler hilton
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Tyler Hilton portrayed Taylor Swift's crush in the music video.

One Tree Hill star Tyler Hilton was featured in Taylor Swift's music video for "Teardrops on My Guitar" as the songstress' high school crush.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Gaston

justin gaston
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Justin Gaston notably participated in 'Nashville Star.'

Justin Gaston starred as Swift's love interest in her fairytale-like music video for "Love Story."

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colletti

stephen colletti
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Stephen Colletti famously appeared on 'Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.'

Stephen Colletti, who famously played Chase Adams on One Tree Hill, portrayed Swift's ex in the "White Horse" music video.

Article continues below advertisement

Toby Hemingway

toby hemingway
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Reports claimed Toby Hemingway briefly dated Taylor Swift after working on the music video.

The Covenant and Black Swan star Toby Hemingway became Swift's "Mine" mate in the track's 2010 music video.

Reflecting on her decision to make Hemingway her love interest, Swift disclosed she thought "it would be perfect to put him in the video."

"I was doing some more research and watched another movie he was in called The Covenant. I've got this crazy 13 lucky thing, and he walks on screen for the first time wearing a sweatshirt with a 13 on it! That was the deciding factor. It wasn't really up to me, it was about the number," she told People.

Article continues below advertisement

Noah Mills

noah mills
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Noah Mills is also a model.

"The music video thing is much more about the image," Canadian actor Noah Mills told People about playing Swift's ex in the "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" video.

He added, "There is that disconnect from music videos into having a lens in your face and telling somebody that you love them or you're angry."

Article continues below advertisement

Vladimir Perrin

begin again
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Vladimir Perrin is one of Taylor Swift's leading men.

Vladimir Perrin, 35, starred in Swift's "Begin Again" music video as the singer's love interest.

Article continues below advertisement

Ed Sheeran

ed sheeran
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been friends for over a decade now.

Swift's 2013 music video for "Everything Has Changed" presented her real-life BFF Ed Sheeran with the chance to be in the music video. They also collaborated on the track, marking their first song together.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sean O'Pry

sean opry
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Sean O'Pry reportedly 'blushed' on the music video set.

Swift tapped Sean O'Pry to act as her love interest in the "Blank Space" music video.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, O'Pry shared what it was like working with Swift on the material.

"She deserves to be in the place she is," said the model. "The way she handles things, the way she does things . . . She's gorgeous, obviously. And very, very talented. When you bring [director] Joseph [Kahn] into the project, it was a winning idea right off the bat with those two."

Article continues below advertisement

Dominic Sherwood

dominic sherwood
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Dominic Sherwood did not see the entire music video until it was released.

Vampire Academy star Dominic Sherwood popped up in the music video for "Style" as Swift's love interest.

Before working together in the clip, they had known each other for over a year after meeting through mutual friends. When asked about how he got the gig, Sherwood revealed he received a text from Swift about a project.

"I literally had just finished a movie at the time and I said, 'Well, it depends who it was for and what sort of stuff I would be doing.' And she said, 'Well, it would be for me.' And I said, 'Oh, wow.' I was really, really flattered that she would even think of me and consider me for it. I'd met the director once or twice before, Kyle Newman. It was all very exciting, even before I knew what I was doing exactly," he told HuffPost.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and More

selena gomez zendaya gigi hadid and more
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

The 'Bad Blood' music video featured nearly 20 celebrities.

Swift's action-filled "Bad Blood" music video featured 17 celebrities!

Her BFF Selena Gomez rocked her bob-cut hairdo as Arsyn and collaborator Kendrick Lamar appeared as Welvin Da Great. The cast also included Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford, Ellie Goulding, Ellen Pompeo, Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, Hayley Williams, Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss, Lena Dunham, Lily Aldridge, Mariska Hargitay, Martha Hunt, Serayah McNeill and Zendaya.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott Eastwood

scott eastwood
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Scott Eastwood has worked on films created by his famous father, Clint Eastwood.

Flags of Our Fathers and Gran Torino star Scott Eastwood costarred with Swift in her "Wildest Dreams" music video.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Reynolds, Katy Perry, RuPaul, Billy Porter and More

ryan reynolds katy perry rupaul billy porter and more
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

More than 20 celebrities cameoed in the 'You Need to Calm Down' music video.

Released in 2019, Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down" — off her album Lover — featured 29 stars.

Ryan Reynolds, one of Swift's real-life BFFs, participated as a man painting a picture of The Stonewall Inn and a pride flag. Meanwhile, Katy Perry reutilized her famous Met Gala after-party outfit and dressed in a hamburger costume in the music video.

RuPaul and Billy Porter popped up on the screen, donning their eye-catching outfits.

A'keria Davenport, Adam Lambert, Adam Rippon, Adore Delano, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Chester Lockhart, Ciara, Delta Work, Dexter Mayfield, Ellen DeGeneres, Hannah Hart, Hayley Kiyoko, Jade Jolie, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jonathan Van Ness, Justin Mikita, Karamo Brown, Laverne Cox, Riley Knoxx, Tan France, Tatianna, Todrick Hall, Trinity K Bonet and Trinity Taylor also appeared in the clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien

sadie sink and dylan obrien
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal briefly dated in 2010.

Swift relived her past romance with Jake Gyllenhaal, allowing Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien to portray their characters in the music video for "All Too Well: The Short Film."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash

Embedded Image
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Taylor Swift dated Taylor Lautner for a few months in 2009.

Swift's ex Taylor Lautner costarred with Joey King and Presley Cash in the 2023 music video for "I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," helping Swift pull off a heist of her master recordings in the material.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.