Celebrities Who Starred in Taylor Swift's Music Videos: Taylor Lautner, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and More

The Covenant and Black Swan star Toby Hemingway became Swift's "Mine" mate in the track's 2010 music video.

Reflecting on her decision to make Hemingway her love interest, Swift disclosed she thought "it would be perfect to put him in the video."

"I was doing some more research and watched another movie he was in called The Covenant. I've got this crazy 13 lucky thing, and he walks on screen for the first time wearing a sweatshirt with a 13 on it! That was the deciding factor. It wasn't really up to me, it was about the number," she told People.