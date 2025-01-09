Celebrities Who Starred in Taylor Swift's Music Videos: Taylor Lautner, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and More
Tyler Hilton
One Tree Hill star Tyler Hilton was featured in Taylor Swift's music video for "Teardrops on My Guitar" as the songstress' high school crush.
Justin Gaston
Justin Gaston starred as Swift's love interest in her fairytale-like music video for "Love Story."
Stephen Colletti
Stephen Colletti, who famously played Chase Adams on One Tree Hill, portrayed Swift's ex in the "White Horse" music video.
Toby Hemingway
The Covenant and Black Swan star Toby Hemingway became Swift's "Mine" mate in the track's 2010 music video.
Reflecting on her decision to make Hemingway her love interest, Swift disclosed she thought "it would be perfect to put him in the video."
"I was doing some more research and watched another movie he was in called The Covenant. I've got this crazy 13 lucky thing, and he walks on screen for the first time wearing a sweatshirt with a 13 on it! That was the deciding factor. It wasn't really up to me, it was about the number," she told People.
Noah Mills
"The music video thing is much more about the image," Canadian actor Noah Mills told People about playing Swift's ex in the "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" video.
He added, "There is that disconnect from music videos into having a lens in your face and telling somebody that you love them or you're angry."
Vladimir Perrin
Vladimir Perrin, 35, starred in Swift's "Begin Again" music video as the singer's love interest.
Ed Sheeran
Swift's 2013 music video for "Everything Has Changed" presented her real-life BFF Ed Sheeran with the chance to be in the music video. They also collaborated on the track, marking their first song together.
Sean O'Pry
Swift tapped Sean O'Pry to act as her love interest in the "Blank Space" music video.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, O'Pry shared what it was like working with Swift on the material.
"She deserves to be in the place she is," said the model. "The way she handles things, the way she does things . . . She's gorgeous, obviously. And very, very talented. When you bring [director] Joseph [Kahn] into the project, it was a winning idea right off the bat with those two."
Dominic Sherwood
Vampire Academy star Dominic Sherwood popped up in the music video for "Style" as Swift's love interest.
Before working together in the clip, they had known each other for over a year after meeting through mutual friends. When asked about how he got the gig, Sherwood revealed he received a text from Swift about a project.
"I literally had just finished a movie at the time and I said, 'Well, it depends who it was for and what sort of stuff I would be doing.' And she said, 'Well, it would be for me.' And I said, 'Oh, wow.' I was really, really flattered that she would even think of me and consider me for it. I'd met the director once or twice before, Kyle Newman. It was all very exciting, even before I knew what I was doing exactly," he told HuffPost.
Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and More
Swift's action-filled "Bad Blood" music video featured 17 celebrities!
Her BFF Selena Gomez rocked her bob-cut hairdo as Arsyn and collaborator Kendrick Lamar appeared as Welvin Da Great. The cast also included Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford, Ellie Goulding, Ellen Pompeo, Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, Hayley Williams, Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss, Lena Dunham, Lily Aldridge, Mariska Hargitay, Martha Hunt, Serayah McNeill and Zendaya.
Scott Eastwood
Flags of Our Fathers and Gran Torino star Scott Eastwood costarred with Swift in her "Wildest Dreams" music video.
Ryan Reynolds, Katy Perry, RuPaul, Billy Porter and More
Released in 2019, Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down" — off her album Lover — featured 29 stars.
Ryan Reynolds, one of Swift's real-life BFFs, participated as a man painting a picture of The Stonewall Inn and a pride flag. Meanwhile, Katy Perry reutilized her famous Met Gala after-party outfit and dressed in a hamburger costume in the music video.
RuPaul and Billy Porter popped up on the screen, donning their eye-catching outfits.
A'keria Davenport, Adam Lambert, Adam Rippon, Adore Delano, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Chester Lockhart, Ciara, Delta Work, Dexter Mayfield, Ellen DeGeneres, Hannah Hart, Hayley Kiyoko, Jade Jolie, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jonathan Van Ness, Justin Mikita, Karamo Brown, Laverne Cox, Riley Knoxx, Tan France, Tatianna, Todrick Hall, Trinity K Bonet and Trinity Taylor also appeared in the clip.
Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien
Swift relived her past romance with Jake Gyllenhaal, allowing Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien to portray their characters in the music video for "All Too Well: The Short Film."
Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash
Swift's ex Taylor Lautner costarred with Joey King and Presley Cash in the 2023 music video for "I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," helping Swift pull off a heist of her master recordings in the material.