10 Major Malfunctions Taylor Swift Overcame During Her Eras Tour

The "champagne problems" singer had to continue performing even when the platforms at her shows malfunctioned.

She was once left stranded when the stage stopped working during the "Reputation" part of her Eras Tour's Cincinnati stop. The issue caused her to run past her dancers and dash to the backstage area as quickly as possible.

Swift had a similar problem during her third New Orleans show in October. At the time, the elevated platform she used during her "The Tortured Poets Department" set did not move across the stage as usual, leading her to move around the catwalk instead.