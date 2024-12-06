10 Major Malfunctions Taylor Swift Overcame During Her Eras Tour
Taylor Swift's Microphone Stopped Working
During the "Lover" segment of her Eras Tour stop in Chicago, Taylor Swift was spotted screaming into her blue and pink microphone after it stopped working. She began tapping it with her hands to check if it only ran low on batteries before a crew member appeared and handed her a basic backup microphone.
Platforms Malfunctioned at Some of Her Eras Tour Stops
The "champagne problems" singer had to continue performing even when the platforms at her shows malfunctioned.
She was once left stranded when the stage stopped working during the "Reputation" part of her Eras Tour's Cincinnati stop. The issue caused her to run past her dancers and dash to the backstage area as quickly as possible.
Swift had a similar problem during her third New Orleans show in October. At the time, the elevated platform she used during her "The Tortured Poets Department" set did not move across the stage as usual, leading her to move around the catwalk instead.
She Swallowed a Bug
In June, Swift accidentally inhaled a bug while singing the 10-minute version of her hit track, "All Too Well," in London. A TikTok video showed the songstress coughing following the blunder and asking her fans to sing while she was trying to recover from the mishap.
Taylor Swift Almost Fell Flat on the Ground
Swift almost fell off a chair while dancing to her song, "Vigilante S---," at the Eras Tour stop in Tokyo, Japan.
In a viral video, the "Bejeweled" singer tried sitting on a chair before realizing it was placed farther from where she was standing. She fortunately regained her balance and composure.
She Dealt With Hair Issues
"Excuse me. This is unacceptable. There are 73,000 people here!" Swift said of her hair before performing another song in Denver.
In March, she hilariously told the crowd at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, that her hair "returned to its factory settings" because of the humidity in the area.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Taylor Swift Failed to Dive
Swift made headlines after she executed her iconic stage dive at her shows. But during an Eras Tour stop in Tampa, she had to wait a few moments as the trap door in front of her did not open.
"The f---?" she hilariously yelled at the ground.
She managed to perform her notable exit after the door finally operated.
Taylor Swift Forgot Her Songs' Lyrics
Swift had more "errors" during her Eras Tour as she forgot the lyrics of some of her iconic songs.
She messed up a line of "Right Where You Left Me" and flubbed the lyrics of her ballad track "Last Kiss" twice while in her Kansas City show.
"I swear that I will not mess this up again! Oh my God! This one, I love this one. Why am I doing this to this song?!" Swift said after repeating the error.
She Had Several Wardrobe Malfunctions
Throughout her Eras Tour, Swift had a few wardrobe malfunctions.
During a stop in Nashville, she wore her garb on wrong, prompting her to ask her fans to "pretend you don't see that."
"We’re changing clothes in the dark, you know? You’re not going to get it right every time," she explained.
Swift also momentarily stopped a performance in Stockholm to adjust her microphone pack and dress.
The Rainstorm Damaged Her Instruments
After a downpour affected her Foxborough, Mass., show, Swift's piano started playing random notes on its own.
"Here’s what happened. So, it rained a lot last night — like a monsoon. To be exact, it rained for three and a half hours straight, and it just kept getting more and more rain," Swift told her fans. "Literally, it was like a water park under the stage. You have no idea."
As the piano made sounds unprompted, Swift decided to sing another set on the guitar instead.
Taylor Swift Had a Hair-Raising Moment — Literally
Defying gravity? Swift surprised her fans when her hair strands started rising while she was performing at her Eras Tour stop in Arizona. Fans speculated it was caused by static electricity.