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Comedian Mary Beth Barone Jokes About Joe Alwyn Dating Rumors: 'Hard Launching'

pic of Mary Beth Barone & Joe Alwyn.
Source: @MARYBETHBARONE/INSTAGRAM

Mary Beth Barone weighed in on the rumors.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 8:18 a.m. ET

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Comedian Mary Beth Barone, who was recently seen with Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn in New York City, laughed off the rumors that they are now a new item.

Barone assured fans that her relationship is strictly business, as they are working on an upcoming project together called Still We Met, a film she wrote with Lena Dunham, who is one of the film’s executive producers.

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Barone Pokes Fun at the Rumors

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image of Joe Alwyn and Mary Beth Barone were seen strolling the streets of NYC together.
Source: @MARYBETHBARONE/INSTAGRAM

Joe Alwyn and Mary Beth Barone were seen strolling the streets of NYC together.

Alongside screenshots of a Deadline article announcing the movie, Barone shared a selfie of herself and Alwyn enjoying drinks at a restaurant.

“hard launching this project 😍,” she captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time that the actress has been the center of rumors. In March, she was seen with Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo at a New York Knicks Game at Madison Square Garden.

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Mary Beth Barone's Dating Life

image of Mary Beth Barone opened up about her bisexuality in an interview.
Source: MEGA

Mary Beth Barone opened up about her bisexuality in an interview.

Barone recently opened up about her bisexuality in an interview with Cosmopolitan, saying, “What’s crazy is I actually don’t even have a type.”

She added, “Actually, no, I do — guys who aren’t nice to me. That’s my [boy] type. My girl type is girls [who] look like me.”

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Alwyn’s Past and Current Relationships

Split Images of Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift, and Sarah Pidgeon
Source: MEGA

Alwyn dated Taylor Swift for six years.

For his part, Alwyn is rumored to be dating actress Sarah Pidgeon.

The duo was spotted in New York and London. Before Pidgeon, the actor was with the pop star for six years before going their separate ways in 2023.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift's Past

Image of Joe Alwyn
Source: MEGA

Fans shared mixed reactions about Alwyn and Pidgeon's relationship on social media.

Alwyn and Swift, who is now married to Travis Kelce, kept their relationship private.

In 2025, the British star spoke about what it was like to date someone so famous during a chat with The Guardian.

When asked if he feared “that his relationship with Swift would overshadow his career," he replied: “I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control. And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course. So noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it. If you don’t, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behavior, you’re living from the outside in. And then you’re pretty f------.”

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