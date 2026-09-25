Comedian Mary Beth Barone Jokes About Joe Alwyn Dating Rumors: 'Hard Launching'

Article continues below advertisement

Comedian Mary Beth Barone, who was recently seen with Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn in New York City, laughed off the rumors that they are now a new item. Barone assured fans that her relationship is strictly business, as they are working on an upcoming project together called Still We Met, a film she wrote with Lena Dunham, who is one of the film’s executive producers.

Article continues below advertisement

Barone Pokes Fun at the Rumors

Source: @MARYBETHBARONE/INSTAGRAM Joe Alwyn and Mary Beth Barone were seen strolling the streets of NYC together.

Alongside screenshots of a Deadline article announcing the movie, Barone shared a selfie of herself and Alwyn enjoying drinks at a restaurant. “hard launching this project 😍,” she captioned the post. This isn’t the first time that the actress has been the center of rumors. In March, she was seen with Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo at a New York Knicks Game at Madison Square Garden.

Article continues below advertisement

Mary Beth Barone's Dating Life

Source: MEGA Mary Beth Barone opened up about her bisexuality in an interview.

Barone recently opened up about her bisexuality in an interview with Cosmopolitan, saying, “What’s crazy is I actually don’t even have a type.” She added, “Actually, no, I do — guys who aren’t nice to me. That’s my [boy] type. My girl type is girls [who] look like me.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Alwyn’s Past and Current Relationships

Source: MEGA Alwyn dated Taylor Swift for six years.

For his part, Alwyn is rumored to be dating actress Sarah Pidgeon. The duo was spotted in New York and London. Before Pidgeon, the actor was with the pop star for six years before going their separate ways in 2023.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift's Past

Source: MEGA Fans shared mixed reactions about Alwyn and Pidgeon's relationship on social media.