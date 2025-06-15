Did Taylor Swift Just Sneak Into 'The Handmaid's Tale?' Elisabeth Moss Sets the Record Straight!

"Of course it's not. Of course it's not her. Oh my God, that's hilarious. I love that idea, though," Moss said in an interview with TVLine published on May 23.

"This is why, one of the reasons we were so excited about this moment, just the fan engagement on Handmaid's is so intense, and marrying that with the Swifties is like, Jesus Christ. It's so fun!" she continued, "So no, I'm afraid that's not Taylor. She's pretty busy. I feel like if she was going to come do our show, we would've made sure we saw her face."