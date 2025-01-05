Taylor Swift, 35, Shows Off Toned Body While Soaking Up the Sun With Eras Tour Backup Singers: Photos
Taylor Swift’s backup singer gave us a glimpse into the pop star’s life away from the spotlight!
On Saturday, January 4, the Eras Tour performer Jeslyn shared some photos from her 2024, including snaps that featured the “Cruel Summer” artist.
In one image, Swift showed off her toned bikini body in a color swimsuit. The group of ladies appeared to be on a boat as they cuddled up together. The blonde beauty leaned up against another singer while wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses.
Another still featured the Grammy winner and her singers as they got all dressed up for an outing. Swift smiled alongside her pals in a velvet dress and black platform heels.
“Some things I’ve learned in 2024 ~” the dancer penned alongside the photos as she listed some touching lessons.
In response, fans gushed over Swift’s appearance in the post.
“Omg, that Tay cute girls photo 😍,” one person penned, while another said, “You and Tay Tay ❤️❤️.”
Another person pointed out the success of the Eras Tour, adding, “You brought so much joy into people’s lives this year! Thank you!”
As OK! previously reported, the snaps from Swift’s hangouts with her singers come after a source recently shared details about the 35-year-old’s normal get-togethers with her bestie Selena Gomez.
"When they get together, there’s no pretense, they’re simply two normal women who enjoy gossip, shopping, reality TV shows and romantic comedies," the insider shared of the two mega-famous ladies.
Though they both have music careers, the source insisted "they’re not competitive with each other, and they’ve been very open and honest throughout the years."
"Theirs is an easy friendship to maintain," they added.
Gomez herself recently gave insights into her relationship with “big sister" Swift while speaking to Vanity Fair.
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum even admitted the two "compare notes" on Vanderpump Rules.
The pair’s strong bond was also on display after the Disney Channel alum, 32, revealed she accepted a proposal from Benny Blanco on social media.
While tons of famous friends congratulated Gomez, the “Karma” vocalist wrote, "Yes, I will be the flower girl."
"Jokes aside, it’s safe to say that their fans could expect to see each of them in the other’s wedding party," the insider added, though Swift is not yet engaged to boyfriend Travis Kelce. "They even talk about their future children playing together. Taylor and Selena will be in each other’s lives forever."