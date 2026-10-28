Taylor Swift Appears to Joke About Songwriter Jack Antonoff's Divorce From Margaret Qualley in Award Speech: 'They Are Just People Too'

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Taylor Swift may have just joked about friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff's divorce in her award speech this week. The star was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Monday, October 27, and gave a hilarious speech full of anecdotes about her songwriting journey.

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Fans Think Taylor Swift Joked About Jack Antonoff's Divorce

Source: JEREMY SMITH/IMAGESPACE / MEGA Taylor Swift fans think she joked about Jack Antonoff's divorce.

As part of her speech, Swift shared what she has learned from working with songwriters throughout her career. "I learned how to accommodate when your co-writer has a hangover or when they're gonna need to talk about their divorce for a really long time before we write anything," Swift joked. "Because, you know, one thing that I did learn is that songwriters, although they possess a superhuman ability to understand and interpret the human condition, and like insane levels of empathy, they are just people too." People immediately linked Antonoff, who recently got divorced and has co-written many of Swift's songs.

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Others Pointed Out the Words Were Taken Out of Context

Source: MEGA Others pointed out there is more to the story.

However, other fans were quick to point out that Swift's comments were taken out of context: In fact, she was talking about when she first started writing songs professionally at age 14 — long before she collaborated with Antonoff.

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Taylor Swift's Friendship With Jack Antonoff

Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA; IMAGESPACE / MEGA Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff have been friends for years.

Swift and Antonoff are great friends and are often spotted hanging out together. Professionally, the fun. alum is responsible for much of the pop star's body of work. According to Rolling Stone , Antonoff had worked on as many as 88 of Swift's songs between 2013 and 2024. (He did not work on her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.)

Jack Antonoff's Divorce From Margaret Qualley

Source: SPREAD PICTURES / MEGA Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are separating.