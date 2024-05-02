Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian's Feud Timeline in 12 Slides

During Kardashian's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the KKW Beauty founder claimed she was over the leaked phone calls feud with Swift.

"I feel like we'd all moved on," she said.

However, Swift soon called them bullies who started an internet hate campaign that pulled her down.

"In my experience, I've come to see that bullies want to be feared and taken seriously," she told Elle Magazine. "A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet. The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I've ever felt in my life."

"It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I'll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it," Swift added.