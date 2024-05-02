Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian's Feud Timeline in 12 Slides
2009: Kim Kardashian Expressed Her Love for Taylor Swift
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Kim Kardashian expressed her love for Taylor Swift when she revealed the No. 1 song on her iPod was "Love Story."
"I love Taylor Swift! I'm the biggest Taylor Swift fan," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said.
Swift and Kardashian were pictured together at several events in the months thereafter.
June 2016: Kim Kardashian Joined Taylor Swift and Kanye West's Feud
interrupted Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards while delivering her speech when she won the Best Female Video Award. Years after the pair exchanged tirades, West's then-wife joined the feud by claiming the "Jesus Is King" rapper called the "champagne problems" singer for approval of the line in his track "Famous."
Swift, according to Kardashian's GQ profile, reportedly knew about the video that captured the phone call.
A representative for the "So Long, London" singer responded to the beauty mogul's claim, saying the singer could not understand why the then-couple wouldn't leave her alone.
July 2016: A Video of Taylor Swift Approving Kanye West's Lyric Emerged
In an episode of KUWTK, Kardashian expressed her frustration amid their lingering feud.
"I've had it with people blatantly treating my husband a certain way and making him look a certain way; I'm gonna say how I feel," she said.
Kardashian soon revealed the video that allegedly showed Swift approving West's idea in his "Famous" lyric and music video.
"Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination," Swift responded via Instagram.
August 2017: Taylor Swift Dropped 'Look What You Made Me Do'
Swift went on a hiatus following Kardashian and West's non-stop outbursts. She returned in 2017 and dropped her scathing track "Look What You Made Me Do" from her album Reputation.
Swifties said it was the pop singer's way of addressing her long, public feud with West, as one of its lines read: "I don't like your little games / I don't like your tilted stage / I don't like you."
November 2017: Taylor Swift Dragged KimYe More in Her 'Reputation' Album
"Look What You Made Me Do" was only the start of Swift's payback against the then-couple. Many speculated that more tracks from her Reputation album were aimed at West and Kardashian, including "I Did Something Bad" and "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things."
2019: Kim Kardashian Claimed They Ended Their Feud
During Kardashian's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the KKW Beauty founder claimed she was over the leaked phone calls feud with Swift.
"I feel like we'd all moved on," she said.
However, Swift soon called them bullies who started an internet hate campaign that pulled her down.
"In my experience, I've come to see that bullies want to be feared and taken seriously," she told Elle Magazine. "A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet. The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I've ever felt in my life."
"It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I'll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it," Swift added.
June 2019: Taylor Swift Branded the 'Famous' Music Video a 'Revenge P---'
Swift opened up about West's music video for "Famous" and how it became a "revenge p---" that stripped her body naked. At the time, she was also dealing with Scooter Braun.
September 2019: Taylor Swift Detailed the Phone Call Story
Speaking with Rolling Stone for its cover story, the "You Belong With Me" hitmaker disclosed her side in the infamous phone call with the Yeezy creator.
"Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when he called me a b----," she shared. "That was not just a singular event. Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I. And that wasn't just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song — it was kind of a chain reaction of things."
Swift also claimed West misled her from the get-go.
March 2020: The Infamous Phone Call Was Leaked
The world discovered the truth about the phone call when a leaked video showing West speaking with Swift spread on X.
In the clip, the "Midnight Rain" singer said she was relieved after learning she was not the "stupid d--- b----" in West's song — though the rapper referred to her that way in his release.
"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission…' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word' b----' was used without her permission," Kardashian defended herself and West in a tweet.
December 2021: Kim Kardashian Gushed Over Taylor Swift's Songs
Kardashian spoke with Bari Weiss on the "Honestly" podcast, where she was asked about her favorite Swift album.
"I really like a lot of her songs. They're all super cute and catchy. I'd have to look in my phone to get a name [of an album]," she declared.
December 2023: Taylor Swift Called Out Kim Kardashian
While Kardashian seemingly got over the feud, Swift continuously felt the effect of the ex-couple's bullying, as it reportedly felt like a career death for her. She told TIME when she was named the 2023 Person of the Year that the feud "took [her] down psychologically to a place [she'd] never been before."
"I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard," she went on.
April 2024: Taylor Swift Released 'thanK you aIMee'
Swifties believe Swift sings about Kardashian in two songs off her The Tortured Poets Department album, released on April 19. The tracks in question are "Cassandra" and "thanK you aIMee" — the latter has the letters K, I and M spelled out.
As for Kardashian's reaction, a source told People the reality TV star is over the drama.
"[Kardashian] doesn't get why [Swift] keeps harping on it," the source said. "It's been literally years."