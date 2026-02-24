Taylor Swift Goes Makeup-Free as She Shows Off Her Natural Curls While Celebrating 14th No. 1 Single: Watch
Feb. 24 2026, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift is marking a major milestone, and doing it completely glam-free.
After "Opalite" climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the 36-year-old superstar shared a series of intimate behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the hit track, including a rare makeup-free clip straight from the recording studio.
Make-Up Free Post
The Instagram post, shared on Monday, February 23, opened with a stripped-down video of Swift working on the song alongside producer Max Martin.
Ditching her signature polished look, the pop icon wore no visible makeup and let her natural blonde curls fall freely — a detail that immediately sent fans into a frenzy online.
"Just a few Opalite memories to celebrate the Hot 100 #1 you guys just got this song!!" Swift wrote in the caption. "I can't even sum up my excitement and I'm so blown away by the love you've shown this song and video."
She went on to highlight the significance of the achievement, noting that this marks only the second time in her career that two songs from the same album have reached the top of the Hot 100 — the last being 2014's 1989.
"I know that's a lot of numbers but it all adds up to me being so thankful to the fans who helped make this happen by welcoming this song into your lives with open arms," she continued. "Seriously bouncing off the walls about this!!"
Fans Obsess Over Taylor Swift's Natural Look
Fans quickly took to social media to gush over Swift's fresh-faced appearance.
"The girl has her hair LIKE THIS but insists on straightening it? Taylor for the love of God let those divine little curls breathe," one fan wrote.
"Taylor all natural is the cutest thing ever, I love her little curls and the softness of her little face," another added.
"Taylor without makeup and her natural hair? Top three of my favorite things," shared someone else.
"I'm obsessed with her natural hair," posted a different admirer, while another echoed, "I really want Taylor to use her natural hair more, she looks sooooo beautiful, seriously."
The celebratory post also featured clips from the "Opalite" music video shoot, where Swift sported a brown wig and an '80s-inspired costume.
In one video, she declared, "Never in my life have I felt so myself," before adding, "This is who I was actually meant to be."
Since releasing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, last October, Swift has now secured her 14th No. 1 single — tying her with Rihanna for the third-most chart-toppers among women.
Another track from the album, "The Fate of Ophelia," also previously topped the Billboard Global 200 and became the longest-running No. 1 on the U.S. Hot 100.