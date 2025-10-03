or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift Fans 'Living' for New 'Opalite' Song After She Disses Travis Kelce's Ex in Savage Lyrics

photo of Taylor Swift and Kayla Nicole
Source: MEGA;@iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Would it really be a Taylor Swift album if she didn't take a swipe at her fiancé’s ex?

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 3 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album officially dropped on October 3, sending Swifties into a whirlwind as they depict her carefully written song lyrics.

Her song “Opalite” has been one of the main attractions off the album, as fans quickly noticed the savage dig Swift took at Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

Article continues below advertisement

'Opalite' Lyrics

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Taylor Swift's fans said they are 'living' for the dig toward Kayla Nicole
Source: mega

Taylor Swift's fans said they are 'living' for the dig toward Kayla Nicole.

The lyrics, “You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real / She was in her phone / And you were just a pose,” were a direct shot at Nicole, who dated the Kansas City Chiefs tight end from 2017 to 2022.

Fans on X shared their full support for the songstress, saying they were “living” for the fierce lyrics and had "literally gasped” at the audacity Swift had to write about her fiancé’s ex.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Fans Compare Travis Kelce's Ex to Her

photo of Kayla Nicole previously spoke about the singer's fans 'comparing' them
Source: MEGA;@iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole previously spoke about the singer's fans 'comparing' them.

After their breakup, Nicole has been a consistent shadow in Kelce’s life, often sharing cryptic messages about her feelings toward their past.

During her appearance on Season 3 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Nicole explained how Kelce’s relationship with Swift, which ignited one year after their split, deeply affected her, as fans repeatedly “compared” her to the singer.

“I could post about the sky being blue, and people will have a response about an ex and their new situation,” the model said before she began to cry, adding, “It’s just the comparison. It’s just, like, on loop. I think I’m still trying to figure out how to deal with that.”

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole Talks About Her 'Breaking Point'

photo of Kayla Nicole dated Travis Kelce for five years
Source: mega

Kayla Nicole dated Travis Kelce for five years.

When Swift released The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, 2024, about eight months after she began dating Kelce, Nicole asked the artist’s overwhelming fanbase to stop targeting her online — especially since it was Swift’s first album that included lyrics about her romance with the NFL player.

“Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for ‘yall’ (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone,” she penned via X in April 2024.

Kayla Nicole's Cryptic Video About Travis Kelce

photo of Kayla Nicole has been outspoken about her breakup from Travis Kelce in 2022
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole has been outspoken about her breakup from Travis Kelce in 2022.

In October 2023, Kelce’s ex shared a lengthy Instagram video, where she talked about how Swift’s fans turning against her based on their loyalty to the singer left her feeling helpless.

“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love. You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value,” she said. “They’ll say you’re too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken — and, in the same breath, tell you you’re not enough. Not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough. They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment… they’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth.”

She went on to say that there is “power in your silence,” indicating there was more to the story between her and Kelce, despite her unwillingness to disclose more information to feed the fans who dragged her name through the mud just for being the football player’s ex.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.