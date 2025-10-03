Taylor Swift Fans 'Living' for New 'Opalite' Song After She Disses Travis Kelce's Ex in Savage Lyrics
Oct. 3 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album officially dropped on October 3, sending Swifties into a whirlwind as they depict her carefully written song lyrics.
Her song “Opalite” has been one of the main attractions off the album, as fans quickly noticed the savage dig Swift took at Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.
'Opalite' Lyrics
The lyrics, “You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real / She was in her phone / And you were just a pose,” were a direct shot at Nicole, who dated the Kansas City Chiefs tight end from 2017 to 2022.
Fans on X shared their full support for the songstress, saying they were “living” for the fierce lyrics and had "literally gasped” at the audacity Swift had to write about her fiancé’s ex.
Taylor Swift Fans Compare Travis Kelce's Ex to Her
After their breakup, Nicole has been a consistent shadow in Kelce’s life, often sharing cryptic messages about her feelings toward their past.
During her appearance on Season 3 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Nicole explained how Kelce’s relationship with Swift, which ignited one year after their split, deeply affected her, as fans repeatedly “compared” her to the singer.
“I could post about the sky being blue, and people will have a response about an ex and their new situation,” the model said before she began to cry, adding, “It’s just the comparison. It’s just, like, on loop. I think I’m still trying to figure out how to deal with that.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kayla Nicole Talks About Her 'Breaking Point'
When Swift released The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, 2024, about eight months after she began dating Kelce, Nicole asked the artist’s overwhelming fanbase to stop targeting her online — especially since it was Swift’s first album that included lyrics about her romance with the NFL player.
“Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for ‘yall’ (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone,” she penned via X in April 2024.
Kayla Nicole's Cryptic Video About Travis Kelce
In October 2023, Kelce’s ex shared a lengthy Instagram video, where she talked about how Swift’s fans turning against her based on their loyalty to the singer left her feeling helpless.
“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love. You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value,” she said. “They’ll say you’re too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken — and, in the same breath, tell you you’re not enough. Not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough. They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment… they’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth.”
She went on to say that there is “power in your silence,” indicating there was more to the story between her and Kelce, despite her unwillingness to disclose more information to feed the fans who dragged her name through the mud just for being the football player’s ex.