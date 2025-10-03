Taylor Swift Fans 'Living' for New 'Opalite' Song After She Disses Travis Kelce's Ex in Savage Lyrics

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album officially dropped on October 3, sending Swifties into a whirlwind as they depict her carefully written song lyrics. Her song “Opalite” has been one of the main attractions off the album, as fans quickly noticed the savage dig Swift took at Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

'Opalite' Lyrics

Source: mega Taylor Swift's fans said they are 'living' for the dig toward Kayla Nicole.

The lyrics, “You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real / She was in her phone / And you were just a pose,” were a direct shot at Nicole, who dated the Kansas City Chiefs tight end from 2017 to 2022. Fans on X shared their full support for the songstress, saying they were “living” for the fierce lyrics and had "literally gasped” at the audacity Swift had to write about her fiancé’s ex.

Taylor Swift Fans Compare Travis Kelce's Ex to Her

Source: MEGA;@iamkaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole previously spoke about the singer's fans 'comparing' them.

After their breakup, Nicole has been a consistent shadow in Kelce’s life, often sharing cryptic messages about her feelings toward their past. During her appearance on Season 3 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Nicole explained how Kelce’s relationship with Swift, which ignited one year after their split, deeply affected her, as fans repeatedly “compared” her to the singer. “I could post about the sky being blue, and people will have a response about an ex and their new situation,” the model said before she began to cry, adding, “It’s just the comparison. It’s just, like, on loop. I think I’m still trying to figure out how to deal with that.”

Kayla Nicole Talks About Her 'Breaking Point'

Source: mega Kayla Nicole dated Travis Kelce for five years.

When Swift released The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, 2024, about eight months after she began dating Kelce, Nicole asked the artist’s overwhelming fanbase to stop targeting her online — especially since it was Swift’s first album that included lyrics about her romance with the NFL player. “Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for ‘yall’ (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone,” she penned via X in April 2024.

Kayla Nicole's Cryptic Video About Travis Kelce

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole has been outspoken about her breakup from Travis Kelce in 2022.