PHOTOS Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's Relationship Timeline in 12 Clicks

November 19, 2014: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Met

Taylor Swift attended a 1975 concert in Los Angeles with her friends Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez. According to Matty Healy, they met backstage and exchanged numbers at the time.

November 22, 2014: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Wore Their Merch

Swift was photographed wearing a shirt with The 1975 design a few days after their first meeting. Healy previously wore a T-shirt with a design featuring her 1989 album cover.

November 29, 2014: Matty Healy Said He Would Date Taylor Swift

Amid the romance rumors, Healy added more fuel to the fire when he answered a DJ's question about his relationship with Swift during his radio interview with Shazam Top 20. "Let's just see what happens," said Healy. "I mean bloody h---, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She's a sensation, I wouldn't say no."

January 2015: Matty Healy Dismissed the Dating Rumors

Although they were spotted attending each other's shows, Healy debunked the relationship rumors about them during an interview on Australia's 2DayFM. "We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally," he explained after saying the news about their rumored romance was fake. "She's the biggest pop star in the world and I'm in Australia. There's no relationship or anything happening. It's just funny how people really, really buy into that."

February 2015: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Reunited at a Party

The public spotted Swift and Healy again during a pop-up event at London's Soho House for Universal Music Brits. While they did not share their relationship status then, Healy later told Q that what they had was a "flirtation." "If I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would've been, 'F---ing h--- I am NOT being Taylor Swift's boyfriend.' You know, 'F---. THAT.' That's also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing," the frontman added.

May 2023: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Sparked Dating Rumors Again

After the "So Long, London" singer broke up with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, she and Healy sparked dating rumors again after the he attended her Eras Tour stop in Nashville.

May 11, 2023: They Were Spotted Holding Hands in New York City

Photos of Swift and Healy holding hands while at New York City's Casa Cipriani went viral. Reports said they enjoyed their PDA-filled date.

May 15, 2023: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Left a Recording Studio Together

Amid the dating buzz, Swift and Healy were spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios together. The outing renewed the buzz surrounding them in the past, but their romance did not last long.

June 2023: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Split

Only a few weeks after they reunited, a source revealed the duo called it quits. "They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun," an insider clarified to People. "There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course."

July 2023: Reconciliation Rumors Were Shut Down

Swift and Healy brought back their romance buzz after a month. Still, a separate source cleared the air about the situation. "They are absolutely not together and aren't even in contact anymore," a source disclosed. "She is enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York City. This is all B.S."

April 19, 2024: Taylor Swift Released Her New Album

Swifties speculated that Swift's The Tortured Poets Department would be about Alwyn. But aside from the Mary Queen of Scots star, some of her exes — including Healy — seemingly became the subjects of her new album's songs. According to her fans, she seemingly alluded to their past relationships in "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," "Guilty As Sin?" "Fresh Out the Slammer" and "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)."

April 24, 2024: Matty Healy Reacted to Taylor Swift's New Album

Amid the success of Swift's TTPD album, the 35-year-old frontman politely answered a reporter's question about how he would rank his diss track. "I haven't really listened to that much of it," he said. I'm sure it's good."