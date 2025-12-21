or
Taylor Swift Performs Auntie Duties at Travis Kelce's Football Game: Watch

Image of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift was seen playing with Jason and Kylie Kelce’s kids during Travis Kelce’s game.

Profile Image

Dec. 21 2025, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift is honing her auntie skills while the Kansas City Chiefs face a disappointing postseason elimination, playing with Jason and Kylie Kelce's kids during Travis Kelce's game on Sunday, December 14.

image of Taylor Swift shared playful moments with the Kelce kids in the stands.
Source: @kitziak29/TikTok

Taylor Swift shared playful moments with the Kelce kids in the stands.

The pop superstar was spotted in her usual box seat as the Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers, sharing laughter and playful moments with one of the Kelce children.

Source: @swifferupdates/X
Taylor even lifted the little one onto her shoulder, clearly embracing quality time with her future family.

Throughout the 2025 season, the "Cruel Summer" singer has been a prominent cheerleader for Travis. However, this latest game marked the second-to-last time she'll be supporting him from the box this year.

image of Taylor Swift remains supportive at Travis Kelce’s games.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift remains supportive at Travis Kelce’s games.

Taylor Swift

The Chiefs suffered a 16-13 defeat against the Chargers, which, alongside a few wins from other AFC teams, officially eliminated them from playoff contention. With a mere three games left this season, only one will take place at their beloved Arrowhead Stadium.

image of The Chiefs were eliminated from playoff contention after the loss.
Source: MEGA

The Chiefs were eliminated from playoff contention after the loss.

This news is a blow for Chiefs fans who will miss playoff action for the first time since the 2014 season. But it opens doors for Taylor, who can join Travis on globe-trotting adventures starting early January.

image of Taylor Swift joined the Kelce kids to watch Travis Kelce’s game on December 14.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift joined the Kelce kids to watch Travis Kelce’s game on December 14.

The Chiefs do have one final home game left, which means Swift can still take her seat to cheer for her man if she decides to spend Christmas Day that way.

Kylie later revealed her daughters loved getting to spend some quality time with the musical artist.

“This week, I had some business being at Arrowhead Stadium to watch my brother-in-law's game with my family,” Kylie shared on the Thursday, December 18, episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. “The girls had not yet seen Uncle Trav play in Arrowhead Stadium.”

“It was also super exciting to get to see friends and family that were there because the girls were so excited to get to watch a game with all of them," she continued.

However, Kylie said the girls are "not that interested in football."

“To be quite honest with you, they actually yell at us anytime we try and put football on the TV and only get on board after a little while of realizing that they can freely yell," she shared.

