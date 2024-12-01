or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Taylor Swift’s Family 'Is Crazy' About Travis Kelce as Romance Heats Up, Football Player Has 'Made the Biggest Impact' on Singer

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

The source claimed Taylor Swift's dad thinks Travis Kelce comes from a 'phenomenal family.'

By:

Dec. 1 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Is Taylor Swift going to have an extra special Christmas this year?

According to a source, the pop princess, 34, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, 35, may be taking the next step in their relationship this holiday season — but only with their families’ approval.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift family crazy travis kelce romance biggest impact singer
Source: MEGA

According to the source, Travis Kelce 'will definitely talk to Taylor’s mom and dad' if he decides to propose.

Article continues below advertisement

“Taylor could have an engagement ring on her finger by Christmas,” the insider claimed, adding bridal experts predict the bauble will likely be “huge and vintage-inspired.”

Before getting down on one knee, the source noted the Kansas City Chiefs tight end “will definitely talk to Taylor’s mom and dad — he wants to make sure he does everything the right way.”

Article continues below advertisement

Their blessing probably won’t be too hard for Kelce to get, as the Grammy winner’s brood allegedly thinks he’s the perfect man for her.

“The whole family is already crazy about him,” the insider said.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift family crazy travis kelce romance biggest impact singer
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce 'definitely wants a marriage and family with' Taylor Swift, the source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

The Eras Tour star’s dad, Scott Swift, is particularly fond of Travis.

The patriarch reportedly gushed “about how much he loves Travis for [his daughter]” to a seatmate on a flight in October. According to a report, Scott said “out of all of her boyfriends in the last 12 years… Travis has made the biggest impact,” and the patriarch thinks the Kelces are a “phenomenal family.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, another source recently detailed the change those close to Taylor have seen in her since she started dating Travis.

According to the confidante, the “Cruel Summer” artist “has felt like she’s had the best year of her life. Her relationship with Travis has strengthened so many parts of her and made her more confident and fearless.”

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift family crazy travis kelce romance biggest impact singer
Source: MEGA

'It wouldn’t surprise anyone if he pops the question around' the end of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, the insider alleged.

Article continues below advertisement

Finding a love like this has changed Taylor,” they explained. “Taylor has always been a strong woman, but she’s also battled self-doubt and feared criticism like anyone else. She says getting older and being in a healthy, loving relationship has allowed her to let go of a lot of that.”

After her largely private six-year romance with ex Joe Alwyn, Travis has happily been spotted all over the world by her side.

Article continues below advertisement

“With Travis, she doesn’t seem so concerned with what people are or aren’t seeing. It’s refreshing for everyone to witness her being so much more relaxed and authentic,” the source continued. “Taylor’s embracing his unfiltered personality and letting loose herself more, too.”

Taylor was last seen supporting her boyfriend at his November 10 game in Kansas City during a break in her Eras Tour schedule, which is set to end on December 8.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift family crazy travis kelce romance biggest impact singer
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since summer 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

“Everyone in her life has noticed how different she seems with Travis,” the insider alleged. “For the first time, Taylor has a man who is super enthusiastic and unapologetic about showing his support and love for her."

In Touch reported on Taylor and Travis' romance.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.