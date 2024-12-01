Taylor Swift’s Family 'Is Crazy' About Travis Kelce as Romance Heats Up, Football Player Has 'Made the Biggest Impact' on Singer
Is Taylor Swift going to have an extra special Christmas this year?
According to a source, the pop princess, 34, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, 35, may be taking the next step in their relationship this holiday season — but only with their families’ approval.
“Taylor could have an engagement ring on her finger by Christmas,” the insider claimed, adding bridal experts predict the bauble will likely be “huge and vintage-inspired.”
Before getting down on one knee, the source noted the Kansas City Chiefs tight end “will definitely talk to Taylor’s mom and dad — he wants to make sure he does everything the right way.”
Their blessing probably won’t be too hard for Kelce to get, as the Grammy winner’s brood allegedly thinks he’s the perfect man for her.
“The whole family is already crazy about him,” the insider said.
The Eras Tour star’s dad, Scott Swift, is particularly fond of Travis.
The patriarch reportedly gushed “about how much he loves Travis for [his daughter]” to a seatmate on a flight in October. According to a report, Scott said “out of all of her boyfriends in the last 12 years… Travis has made the biggest impact,” and the patriarch thinks the Kelces are a “phenomenal family.”
As OK! previously reported, another source recently detailed the change those close to Taylor have seen in her since she started dating Travis.
According to the confidante, the “Cruel Summer” artist “has felt like she’s had the best year of her life. Her relationship with Travis has strengthened so many parts of her and made her more confident and fearless.”
“Finding a love like this has changed Taylor,” they explained. “Taylor has always been a strong woman, but she’s also battled self-doubt and feared criticism like anyone else. She says getting older and being in a healthy, loving relationship has allowed her to let go of a lot of that.”
After her largely private six-year romance with ex Joe Alwyn, Travis has happily been spotted all over the world by her side.
“With Travis, she doesn’t seem so concerned with what people are or aren’t seeing. It’s refreshing for everyone to witness her being so much more relaxed and authentic,” the source continued. “Taylor’s embracing his unfiltered personality and letting loose herself more, too.”
Taylor was last seen supporting her boyfriend at his November 10 game in Kansas City during a break in her Eras Tour schedule, which is set to end on December 8.
“Everyone in her life has noticed how different she seems with Travis,” the insider alleged. “For the first time, Taylor has a man who is super enthusiastic and unapologetic about showing his support and love for her."
